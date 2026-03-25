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Alright, time to hop in the DeLorean and set it for 1980. It has been a while since we got to discuss the decades, and finally, now that the funeral of this year’s Oscars is dead and gone, we can turn our attention back to something more fun!

The decade of the ’80s, in terms of Oscars, gave us many questionable choices in winners that I would say haven’t stood the test of time, sort of like this year. But it is always important to remember that every opinion on any film is subjective, no matter how much we criticize and disagree with it. Every year of the Oscars has people who disagree with the choices. There is always someone who disagrees—ALWAYS.

One of my favorite activities we do when discussing the decades is “Rewrite the Oscars.” I think it is my favorite, actually, because it is fun to see how different our tastes are and how different films and performances resonate with each other. So let’s cut the chit chat and get down to rewriting the Oscar winners of the 1980s. We are doing Best Picture, Director, Screenplay, and Acting. Also remember, you are choosing who you would have chosen to win out of the nominees—do not choose winners that weren’t nominated.

Jerm’s Rewrite the Oscars: The 1980s

1980:

Picture – Ordinary People

Director – Robert Redford, Ordinary People

Actor – Robert De Niro, Raging Bull

Actress – Mary Tyler Moore, Ordinary People

Supporting Actress – Eileen Brennan, Private Benjamin

Supporting Actor – Timothy Hutton, Ordinary People

Adapted Screenplay – Ordinary People

Original Screenplay – Private Benjamin

1981:

Picture – Reds

Director – Warren Beatty, Reds

Actor – Dudley Moore, Arthur

Actress – Marsha Mason, Only When I Laugh

Supporting Actress – Joan Hackett, Only When I Laugh

Supporting Actor – John Gielgud, Arthur (terrible choices here)

Adapted Screenplay – On Golden Pond

Original Screenplay – Arthur

1982:

Picture – The Verdict

Director – Sidney Lumet, The Verdict

Actor – Paul Newman, The Verdict

Actress – Meryl Streep, Sophie’s Choice

Supporting Actress – Terri Garr, Tootsie

Supporting Actor – James Mason, The Verdict

Adapted Screenplay – The Verdict

Original Screenplay – Tootsie

1983:

Picture – Terms of Endearment

Director – James L. Brooks, Terms of Endearment

Actor – Robert Duvall, Tender Mercies

Actress – Shirley MacLaine, Terms of Endearment

Supporting Actress – Linda Hunt, A Year of Living Dangerously

Supporting Actor – Jack Nicholson, Terms of Endearment

Adapted Screenplay – Terms of Endearment

Original Screenplay – Tender Mercies

1984:

Picture – Amadeus

Director – Miloš Forman, Amadeus

Actor – F. Murray Abraham, Amadeus

Actress – Sally Field, Places in the Heart

Supporting Actress – Lindsay Crouse, Places in the Heart

Supporting Actor – Haing S. Ngor, The Killing Fields

Adapted Screenplay – Amadeus

Original Screenplay – Places in the Heart

1985:

Picture – The Color Purple

Director – Sydney Pollack, Out of Africa

Actor – Harrison Ford, Witness

Actress – Whoopi Goldberg, The Color Purple

Supporting Actress – Oprah Winfrey, The Color Purple

Supporting Actor – This one is hard, I don’t like any of the choices

Adapted Screenplay – The Color Purple

Original Screenplay – Back to the Future

1986:

Picture – Platoon

Director – Oliver Stone, Platoon

Actor – Bob Hoskins, Mona Lisa

Actress – Sigourney Weaver, Aliens

Supporting Actress – Maggie Smith, A Room with a View

Supporting Actor – Willem Dafoe, Platoon

Adapted Screenplay – A Room with a View

Original Screenplay – Hannah and Her Sisters

1987:

Picture – Moonstruck

Director – Norman Jewison, Moonstruck

Actor – Robin Williams, Good Morning, Vietnam

Actress – Cher, Moonstruck

Supporting Actress – Olympia Dukakis, Moonstruck

Supporting Actor – Vincent Gardenia, Moonstruck

Adapted Screenplay – Fatal Attraction

Original Screenplay – Moonstruck

1988:

Picture – Mississippi Burning

Director – Alan Parker, Mississippi Burning

Actor – Dustin Hoffman, Rain Man

Actress – Glenn Close, Dangerous Liaisons or Jodie Foster, The Accused (both worthy)

Supporting Actress – Michelle Pfeiffer, Dangerous Liaisons

Supporting Actor – Kevin Kline, A Fish Called Wanda

Adapted Screenplay – Dangerous Liaisons

Original Screenplay – Big

1989:

Picture – Dead Poets Society

Director – Peter Weir, Dead Poets Society

Actor – Daniel Day-Lewis, My Left Foot

Actress – Michelle Pfeiffer, The Fabulous Baker Boys

Supporting Actress – Brenda Fricker, My Left Foot

Supporting Actor – Denzel Washington, Glory

Adapted Screenplay – Field of Dreams

Original Screenplay – Dead Poets Society

Now it is your turn. Do your best, or worst, whatever you decide. Have fun!

Be kind, be respectful, and of course…Let’s Talk Cinema!