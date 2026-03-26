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The Oscars will no longer be hosted at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood and will instead move to downtown at LA Live, per their press release. It seems like a good change to mark the Oscars moving to YouTube — in my opinion – will give them a hipper, cooler vibe. That’s my take at the outset and I think it’s a smart move to show how the Oscars are evolving with the times. The Oscars will be held at the Peacock Theater, which could mean they become more a live event that even the public theoretically could buy tickets to — I dunno, just a thought.

Here is the release:

THE ACADEMY AND AEG ANNOUNCE A NEW GLOBAL PARTNERSHIP

L.A. LIVE WILL BE THE NEW HOME OF THE OSCARS® STARTING IN 2029

LOS ANGELES, CA – The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and AEG announce a landmark multi-year partnership that includes L.A. LIVE becoming the new home of the Oscars®, beginning with the 101st Oscars ceremony in 2029 and continuing through 2039. The Oscars ceremony will be held in the venue currently known as Peacock Theater.

AEG – the leader in sports and live entertainment and the developer and owner of some of the world’s most iconic venues – owns and operates L.A. LIVE, the internationally renowned 23-acre/4-million-square-foot sports and entertainment district in downtown Los Angeles adjacent to Crypto.com Arena.

As part of this partnership, AEG will undertake comprehensive enhancements to the theater, including upgrades to its stage, sound and lighting systems, lobbies, backstage facilities and additional production-critical areas. AEG will collaborate closely with the Academy to incorporate bespoke design elements needed to accommodate the Oscars ceremony.

Additionally, L.A. LIVE’s recently expanded plaza will host red carpet arrivals and activities, and the theater will be the first venue to host the Oscars when it becomes available on YouTube through an exclusive global rights deal with the Academy, which also begins in 2029.

“We are thrilled to partner with a global powerhouse like AEG. Their track record for building and operating technologically sophisticated live performance venues is unrivaled,” said Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Lynette Howell Taylor. “For the 101st Oscars and beyond, the Academy looks forward to closely collaborating with AEG to make L.A. LIVE the perfect backdrop for our global celebration of cinema, both for our live in-theater audience and for film fans around the world.”

“L.A. LIVE was built to host the moments that define culture, and there is no greater global stage than the Oscars,” said Todd Goldstein, Chief Revenue Officer, AEG. “We’re proud to partner with the Academy to reimagine what the Oscars can look and feel like in the years ahead. Together, we will create an environment that celebrates creativity, honors excellence, and delivers an unforgettable experience for movie fans everywhere.”

Since the opening of Crypto.com Arena (formerly STAPLES Center) in 1999 and L.A. LIVE in 2007, the collection of venues, hotels (including The Ritz-Carlton and JW Marriott), restaurants, clubs and numerous hospitality spaces have hosted thousands of sports and entertainment events.

The Oscars will continue to be held at the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and televised live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide through the 100th Oscars in 2028.