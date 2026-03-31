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In the third incarnation of Cape Fear, Javier Bardem reprises the role of Max Cady, made famous by Robert Mitchum and later, Robert De Niro. Amy Adams will take on the Jessica Lange/Polly Bergen role, while Patrick Wilson will play the Nick Nolte, Gregory Peck role of do-gooder lawyer.

The limited series will begin June 5th and play through July. From Apple:

Today, Apple TV released the teaser for “Cape Fear,” the new psychological horror thriller showrun and executive produced by Nick Antosca and executive produced by Academy Award winners Martin Scorsese and Steven Spielberg, with both Academy Award nominee Amy Adams and Academy Award winner Javier Bardem starring and executive producing. Golden Globe and Emmy nominee Patrick Wilson, Joe Anders, Lily Collias, Malia Pyles and CCH Pounder round out the ensemble cast. The 10-episode limited series will make its global debut on Friday, June 5, 2026 with the first two episodes, followed by new episodes every Friday through July 31, 2026 on Apple TV.

Inspired by the 1991 remake directed by Martin Scorsese and produced by Steven Spielberg, a storm is coming for happily married attorneys Anna (Amy Adams) and Tom Bowden (Patrick Wilson) when Max Cady (Javier Bardem), the notorious killer they are responsible for putting behind bars, is let out of prison — and he wants vengeance.

Hailing from UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, and Amblin Television, “Cape Fear” is based on both the novel “The Executioners,” which inspired Gregory Peck’s Universal Pictures feature (1962) of the same name, as well as the acclaimed 1991 remake directed by Scorsese. The series is executive produced by Steven Spielberg, who produced the 1991 film, alongside Scorsese. Creator Nick Antosca showruns and produces alongside Alex Hedlund for Eat The Cat, and Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey produce alongside Spielberg for Amblin Television. Academy Award nominee Morten Tyldum will direct the pilot and serve as executive producer. The series is developed and produced through Antosca’s overall deal at UCP, where he’s been based since 2017.