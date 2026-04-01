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How annoying to watch someone who exists in her own bubble, as Susan Sarandon does and as so many on the Left do, pretend that, suddenly, cancel culture exists. It’s like Adam McKay, Jimmy Kimmel, and others only now starting to talk about free speech when they said nothing for ten years as cancel culture blanketed not just Hollywood but all culture — and still does. My career was essentially destroyed, my entire staff had to vacate the site — because of a joke on Twitter and my political views.

This clip is now circulating often on social media because, of course, it is. They want to pretend that censorship is only now suddenly here by the big bad Jews who control the world. But the truth is that censorship and cancel culture have crippled Hollywood. She will write her own history as having been blacklisted, and plenty will play along with that lie and pretend that they were victims. The truth? They said nothing for ten years because they were either fine with the people being destroyed or too afraid to say anything.

Oscar winner Susan Sarandon: “I was fired by my agency for marching and calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. It even became impossible for me to appear on TV. I couldn’t do any major film…” pic.twitter.com/ialsXjokvn — Censored Humans (@CensoredHumans) March 31, 2026

If Susan Sarandon thinks the reason she isn’t getting jobs is her views on Gaza and Israel, she is living in a fantasy world. Rachel Zegler is doing just fine. I’m not saying I agree with people being fired for their political views; I do not. But firing her is not cancel culture. The entire entertainment industry turning on her is cancel culture, and that didn’t happen. She is still treated as a welcome member of the aristocracy and the ruling class. She’s their nutty political kook, perhaps, but to pretend she’s a victim here is just sad.

I can’t take any of them seriously since they have remained silent for the last ten years. If they ever come clean and grow the courage to talk about what we just lived through, then fine. Complain away. But until then, STFU.