Anne Hathaway stars as a pop star making a comeback, and adventure ensues. Also starring Michaela Cole and Hunter Schaffer. Aka Film Twitter’s ultimate dream movie come to life.
Anne Hathaway stars as a pop star making a comeback, and adventure ensues. Also starring Michaela Cole and Hunter Schaffer. Aka Film Twitter’s ultimate dream movie come to life.
DUN DUN DUN… It’s time for the big bad snubs of the 1980s! Now, I wasn’t alive in the ’80s,...
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