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A new animated film by Bong Joon-Ho will be released in 2027. It’s called Ally. From Variety:

The story centers on a piglet squid named Ally who inhabits the little-explored depths of the South Pacific Ocean, harboring ambitions of reaching the surface and one day featuring in a wildlife documentary. Her world is upended when an aircraft goes down into the sea, setting her on an unlikely journey upward alongside a mismatched group of companions. Drawing on real marine biology for its creature design, the film takes on themes of bravery and connection, with the encounters between its deep-sea characters and the human world driving the narrative. The picture is conceived as a family adventure, combining large-scale underwater action with humor and emotional storytelling.

And:

Bong co-wrote the script with Jason Yu (“Sleep”), with Barunson C&C handling production. CJ ENM, Penture Invest and Pathé are co-financing and distributing. Seo Woo-sik is producing in his third collaboration with Bong following “Mother” and “Okja.” The film is expected to wrap in the first half of 2027, with a worldwide theatrical release planned for that same year.

There’s probably zero chance this movie doesn’t win Animated Feature. We know this going in. This is not just because the Oscars have become so predictable (essentially curated by bloggers and critics now) but because Bong Joon-Ho is a great storyteller. So yeah, mark it down.