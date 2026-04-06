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The Devil Wears Prada 2 opens May 1. I hope it’s good but here’s the thing. In between the last one and now the fashion industry, like Hollywood, lost its mind. We saw this everywhere, an explosion of virtue signaling to preserve the reputations of people at the top, up to and especially Vogue. Unless they joke about any of that, I will be less interested because it won’t be telling the truth like the last one did.

That’s the difference between then and now. Movies were better because the industry wasn’t nervous and afraid of the mob. So they just told good stories and made good movies. Fingers crossed this one doesn’t flinch, although who am I kidding? To make fun of what culture has become would be to offend those who can’t be offended and that’s likely not going to happen. Hope springs eternal.

Here is a final trailer: