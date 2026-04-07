The next two Academy Awards will be at the Dolby, prior to them moving to YouTube and LA Live’s theater. Here are the key dates from the Academy.
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and ABC today announced the 99th Oscars® will take place on Sunday, March 14, 2027, and the 100th Oscars® will take place on Sunday, March 5, 2028. The shows will air live at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide from the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.
Academy key dates for the 2026 Oscars® season are as follows:
|Eligibility period begins
|Thursday, January 1, 2026
|Final submission deadline for General Entry
categories, Animated Feature Film, Best
Picture and RAISE form
|Thursday, November 12, 2026
|Governors Awards
|Sunday, November 15, 2026
|Preliminary voting begins 9 a.m. PT
|Monday, December 7, 2026
|Preliminary voting ends 5 p.m. PT
|Friday, December 11, 2026
|Oscars Shortlists Announcement
|Tuesday, December 15, 2026
|Eligibility period ends
|Thursday, December 31, 2026
|Nominations voting begins 9 a.m. PT
|Monday, January 11, 2027
|Nominations voting ends 5 p.m. PT
|Friday, January 15, 2027
|Oscars Nominations Announcement
|Thursday, January 21, 2027
|Oscars Nominees Luncheon
|Tuesday, February 16, 2027
|Finals voting begins 9 a.m. PT
|Thursday, February 25, 2027
|Finals voting ends 5 p.m. PT
|Thursday, March 4, 2027
|99th Oscars
|Sunday, March 14, 2027
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|100th Oscars
|Sunday, March 5, 2028
And for the SAG Awards (called the Actor Awards by Netflix):
LOS ANGELES (April 7, 2026) – The Actor Awards announced today that The 33rd Annual Actor Awards Presented by SAG-AFTRA will stream live on Netflix on Sunday, February 28, 2027 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.
The Actor Awards also revealed that The 34th Annual Actor Awards Presented by SAG-AFTRA will take place on Sunday, February 20, 2028.