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The next two Academy Awards will be at the Dolby, prior to them moving to YouTube and LA Live’s theater. Here are the key dates from the Academy.

99th Oscars® will take place on Sunday, March 14, 2027, and the 100th Oscars® will take place on Sunday, March 5, 2028. The shows will air live at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide from the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and ABC today announced thewill take place on, and thewill take place on. The shows will air live at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide from the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood. Academy key dates for the 2026 Oscars® season are as follows:

Eligibility period begins Thursday, January 1, 2026 Final submission deadline for General Entry

categories, Animated Feature Film, Best

Picture and RAISE form Thursday, November 12, 2026 Governors Awards Sunday, November 15, 2026 Preliminary voting begins 9 a.m. PT Monday, December 7, 2026 Preliminary voting ends 5 p.m. PT Friday, December 11, 2026 Oscars Shortlists Announcement Tuesday, December 15, 2026 Eligibility period ends Thursday, December 31, 2026 Nominations voting begins 9 a.m. PT Monday, January 11, 2027 Nominations voting ends 5 p.m. PT Friday, January 15, 2027 Oscars Nominations Announcement Thursday, January 21, 2027 Oscars Nominees Luncheon Tuesday, February 16, 2027 Finals voting begins 9 a.m. PT Thursday, February 25, 2027 Finals voting ends 5 p.m. PT Thursday, March 4, 2027 99th Oscars Sunday, March 14, 2027 100th Oscars Sunday, March 5, 2028

And for the SAG Awards (called the Actor Awards by Netflix):

LOS ANGELES (April 7, 2026) – The Actor Awards announced today that The 33rd Annual Actor Awards Presented by SAG-AFTRA will stream live on Netflix on Sunday, February 28, 2027 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.



The Actor Awards also revealed that The 34th Annual Actor Awards Presented by SAG-AFTRA will take place on Sunday, February 20, 2028.