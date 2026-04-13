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A thousand industry professionals have signed a letter in hopes of stopping Warner Brothers from merging with Paramount. You can read up on it at Variety. It says:

“We are deeply concerned by indications of support for this merger that prioritize the interests of a small group of powerful stakeholders over the broader public good,” the letter, which was published Monday by the New York Times and available on the website BlocktheMerger.com, states. “The integrity, independence, and diversity of our industry would be grievously compromised. Competition is essential for a healthy economy and a healthy democracy. So is thoughtful regulation and enforcement.”

A healthy democracy? Well, we know what that means, right? Something something Trump? Did any of them care when Disney merged with Fox Searchlight or Disney bought Star Wars? Or Marvel? AI tells me:

No, Hollywood did not sign a letter to block the Disney-Fox merger (which was finalized in 2019). However, on April 13, 2026, over 1,000 Hollywood professionals, including Ben Stiller and Joaquin Phoenix, signed an open letter opposing the Paramount-Warner Bros. Discovery merger, citing fears of job losses, reduced creative opportunities, and excessive industry consolidation.

Of course they didn’t sign it, even though it would mean theoretically the same thing. What they’re complaining about here appears to be their own personal suffering and we know why. Are we all going to pretend that this has nothing to do with Trump and politics?

Can they block the merger? Maybe. The powerful and the wealthy tend to get what they want. Who has ever given a damn about the public? Not them. And why should they? The system supports them. Streaming, the awards race. They’ve built a system that can’t fail because they don’t care aout box office. They don’t care about ratings. If they’re winning awards why should they care? The whole thing has created an insulated, isolated bubble that has, over time, killed Hollywood. There is no version of this story where Paramount aquires WB and it makes things worse. They are as bad as they can be right now.

Sorry the Democrats didn’t defeat Trump a second time. The problems with the Democrats are the same as with Hollywood because they are one and the same. This is what happens when the ruling class aquires much of America’s culture. It stops being important to bring in eyeballs. And that is how Hollywood shit the bed. And why the Democrats lost to Trump a second time. They have become disconnected to everyday life in America.

Missing from the letter is the real problem with Hollywood now. There is an ideological monopoly that has choked the life out of art and made much of what they churn out content at best, propaganda at worst. The “Woke Code” is like the Hays Code with a similar rigidity therein. All of the Warner Bros. movies last year adhered to the Woke Code, especially the film that won Best Picture after costing upwards of $170 mil and barely hitting $200 mil worldwide. Weapons, F1 and Sinners were all in compliance because they had to be because everything has to be.

You know where it isn’t? Paramount, at least that’s the hope from where I sit. I look at Landman, for instance, and you’d think it was made in an entirely different decade because they do not adhere to the rules at all. Do you think Landman has been allowed into the bubble? No, because it doesn’t follow the Woke Code. You must. Whether you are a blog, a critic, a website or a movie studio. Everyone must. And guess what? The public is sick of it.

What killed Hollywood? Ideological monopolies. Filmmakers like Kristen Stewart and actors like Adam McKay want to use film and television as a way to infuse ideology among their viewers. They want to teach them, correct them, inform them and ultimately win them over to their ideological side. That ain’t art, my friends. At best, it’s primal scream therapy (Stewart) and worse, overt propaganda (McKay).

The audience said: no thanks. That’s why we’re here. If you did not object to Disney buying Fox you can’t now object to Paramount and WB forming a merger that promises to keep movies in theaters and abandon the Woke Code. At least that’s the hope. Maybe I’ll be wrong but so far their letter doesn’t convince me that this has anything to do with better films and everything to do with the Orange Man in the White House.

I couldn’t help but notice that their letter demands the public, who pays the subscription fees (my own include: Netflix, Hulu, Paramount+, Disney+, Amazon Prime, Apple-TV, etc) and the ticket prices at the box office only to be fed the same crap over and over again. Look at how great we are, they say. Sympathize with us because we’re good people doing good things. Notice us. Praise us. Keep paying for US to be able to do what WE want to do. We will change nothing and you will be screwed because there is nothing you can do about it.

What I’m saying is that the market has to call the shots. If your shit isn’t watchable it should not be made and foisted upon the public. Make something better. Make the goal getting people to turn out and watch not “I want to explore my inner feelings” or “make the world a better place by changing one mind at a time” or “make another anti-Trump movie” or “I want to teach people how to think.” None of that is interesting anymore.

We have never needed great movies and great television more than we do right now. The concern shouldn’t be “what about us?” It should be how to better serve audiences. Period.

Just because we’ve all rigged the awards game to flatter the ruling class that they are making “great art” doesn’t mean Hollywood is thriving. Thank God for Project Hail Mary because audiences tested the waters and saw ONE MOVIE that gave a shit about them. Did it follow the dictates of the Woke Code? Yes, it has to. Every movie does. There had to be all types of people represented but they weren’t obvious about it and they didn’t drive the message.

If you want me to care about your complaints about “The Merger” you’re going to have to do better than “saving democracy!” When the concern is audiences, ideological diversity, great movies to bring people back to theaters, great shows that everyone can watch, then I will pay attention. Otherwise, it comes off like you’re mad that your favorite restaurant took away your favorite table. Maybe that’s true, maybe it isn’t but the people aren’t going to care much if it’s just about your own discomfort with Trump’s indirect involvement.

At any rate, their letter did not convince me because they’ve said nothing about “cancel culture,” they just threw people like me away like human garbage. For ten years, nothing. They had their utopian diorama built to their specific tastes. They said nothing about Disney or Netflix or any of the other massive corporations that have sucked up all content. Only now, because of politics, do they care. I’m not sure most people do.