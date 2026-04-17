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Synopsis according to Wikipedia “Set after a devastating flu pandemic that has almost eradicated humanity, the film centers on Hig, a former civilian pilot, and Bangley, a hardened ex-Marine as they confront outside threats and hold onto the possibility of a better life beyond where they currently live.”

Starring:

Jacob Elordi, Margaret Qualley, Josh Brolin, Allison Janney, Guy Pearce, and Benedict Wong

Personally, I am not sure how I feel about this, not sure I want to watch pandemic movies. Ridley has been hit or miss as of late, so we will see, the cast seems promising though. Anyways, take a look!

Set for release August 28, 2026