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Before discussing Best Supporting Actor, I would like to clarify one prediction in my Best Actress list. Since the publication, in addition to Feinberg, Clayton Davis of Variety has also indicated that Jim Rash’s upcoming film Miss You, Love You will in fact contend as an HBO Television movie, so, with two major sources confirming this, it’s too much evidence to deny that this is probably how it will ultimately be positioned, so, as of today, barring information that goes against this, I have taken the film out of all categories.

Meanwhile, in her place at #1 following a strong showing at CinemaCon’s Neon panel, is Michelle Williams in Chloe Domont’s A Place In Hell. Positions as a Holiday release, and with a strong career narrative, this could be a major player for Williams, who stars in a procedural thriller alongside Daisy-Edgar Jones and Andrew Scott, though this all remains to be seen.

Now to Supporting Actor

Speaking of CinemaCon, what was perhaps the biggest film shown at the festival was Alejandro González Iñárritu’s Digger, which predictably had a showcase role for Tom Cruise, solidifying him as an early frontrunner for Best Actor. However, looking at the cast of the film, it’s evident just how big of an ensemble it truly is. In addition to Cruise, there is a supporting cast of Jesse Plemons, Riz Ahmed, and, perhaps most significantly, John Goodman in the role of the president of the United States. Obviously, a film reminiscent of a satire, this will be a big showcase for actors and will likely be a major player for SAG ensemble and individual acting awards.

In addition to Digger, Martin McDonaugh’s Wild Horse Nine has a large ensemble as well, in supporting actor specifically being that of Steve Buscemi and Sam Rockwell (unless he is that of a co-lead), the amount of passion and desire for the former to be a first-time nominee will be a major focal point of the season, and one that might come to fruition.

Other contenders to look to include Jeremy Strong’s The Social Reckoning, which is likely to be a showcase role for the Oscar nominee, though whether it measures up to Jesse Eisenberg’s performance a decade prior remains to be seen. If it is to be released this year, Tom Ford’s Cry to Heaven bolsters a strong ensemble, one that truly will produce a ton of support in the acting branch, led possibly be Nicholas Hoult in lead, and Aaron-Taylor Johnson in supporting, but it remains to be seen if it is to be released this year, and who the ultimately lead/supporting will ultimately be.

Colman Domingo for Fuqua’s Michael is said to give a strong performance, with the film premiering this week, and Channing Tatum has already received some notice for his work in Araújo’s Josephine.

For the sake of it, here are 15 performances that one should keep an eye on for this year’s Supporting Actor race

John Goodman, Digger Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Cry to Heaven Steve Buscemi, Wild Horse Nine Sam Rockwell, Wild Horse Nine Jeremy Strong, The Social Reckoning Paul Giamatti, Jesse Eisenberg Musical Comedy Daniel Craig, Narnia Colman Domingo, Michael Jesse Plemons, Digger Riz Ahmed, Digger Tom Holland, The Odyssey Robert Pattinson, Dune: Part Three Charles Melton, Saturn Return Will Poulter, Saturn Return Channing Tatum, Josephine

Here is the consensus predictions on Award Expert

Before we know it, Cannes will be right around the corner, but for now, that’s all for now.

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