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There are certain actors who never really go away. They just wait for the right moment to remind you they are still here, and they still can act circles around you. Michelle Pfeiffer is one of those actors. And this year, it feels like that reminder has officially arrived.

For a while, Pfeiffer existed in that strange space reserved for legends who have nothing left to prove. She would pop up here and there, always good, always reliable, but not necessarily driving the conversation. That changes with The Madison, which I have seen, and seemingly Margo’s Got Money Problems, which I haven’t fully caught up with yet. However, clearly, these are two projects that don’t just use her presence, they center it.

What makes this moment interesting is not that Pfeiffer suddenly got better. She has always been this good. It is that the industry is finally meeting her where she has been all along. With several Oscar, Golden Globe, SAG, BAFTA, and Emmy nominations, it is remarkable that she has never had a year where she has been crowned the victor. With only one BAFTA and one Golden Globe win, it just does not seem like enough for someone of her magnitude. It is criminal!

In The Madison, she leans into the strengths that have defined her career. The control, the stillness, the ability to suggest an entire emotional backstory with a look that lasts long enough to destroy. It is the kind of performance that reminds you how rare true restraint is in modern acting. Pfeiffer gives you something quieter and somehow more powerful. Of course, she does have her big moments where she scorches the earth. She is devastating, heartbreaking, and brilliant.

Then you get to Margo’s Got Money Problems, which I cannot say too much about yet, but it certainly lets her tap into something slightly different. In comparison to The Madison, it feels looser, more playful, almost like she is enjoying the material in real time. Pfeiffer is a shape shifter and, in my book, can do just about anything. Both roles feel like they were written with an understanding of who Pfeiffer is as an actor. Not just the movie star image, but the interior life she brings to every character. Honestly though, it is her performance in The Madison that has really stuck with me, even if the story itself is on the soapy side.

Paramount+, to me, is really bringing something to the table for actors who have hit an age and have been out of the limelight for a while. Paramount+ has positioned itself as a place where legacy stars can do meaningful work without being boxed into nostalgia. They are being given actual showcases. The platform gives actors like Pfeiffer, and frankly Billy Bob Thornton in Landman, room to operate at their natural rhythm, which is not always allowed anymore. So thank you, Paramount+, for being the platform that has reminded us that there are veteran actors who can still deliver.

The industry is in a place where audiences are craving texture again. Not just plot, not just spectacle, but performances that feel lived in. Pfeiffer has been doing that her entire career. Now it feels like the environment is finally rewarding it again. If you go back and look at her best work, whether it is The Fabulous Baker Boys or Dangerous Liaisons, the through line is always the same. She never forces anything. She lets you come to her. That kind of confidence does not fade. It just waits for the right material.

I did not have 2026 being the year of Michelle Pfeiffer, but I am glad it is here. This moment feels less like a comeback and more like a realignment. Michelle Pfeiffer has never lost it, nor has she ever gone away. The spotlight just moved, and now, with The Madison and Margo’s Got Money Problems, it has found her again.

Now the industry needs to realign and shower Michelle Pfeiffer with all of the awards!