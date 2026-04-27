Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Print Bluesky WhatsApp Threads Email

Another early predictions post, this one focusing on the last of the acting categories, highlights another slate of possible performances that could be a factor in the upcoming Awards Season.

A category that is very open to honoring newcomers, or individuals who have never really been in the spotlight before, it’s one that always gets a ton of speculation this early into the year, and never really lets up. From individuals who have truly breakthrough roles (like Da’Vine Joy Randolph in The Holdovers or Ariana DeBose in West Side Story) to veteran actresses like Jamie Lee Curtis or Amy Madigan, it’s one that has been varied in who wins, and that will likely be the case for a very long time.

If there is one individual that is seemingly having a strong year and a resurgence, it’s previous winner Anne Hathaway, whose role in Lowery’s Mother Mary, and future performance in Nolan’s The Odyssey will undoubtedly make her someone that an individual (or in this case, awards watchers) will keep an eye on throughout the year, possibly believing in the result of a supporting actress winner, as is the case with Nolan’s large ensemble film consisting of a number of supporting roles.

However, the film I am keeping an eye on for this category is that of Martin McDonaugh’s Wild Horse Nine, which features both performances in the male acting categories, and in the Female acting races, specifically that of Parker Posey, and, my early frontrunner in the category, Mariana Di Girolamo, who, in my mind, fits the potential bill of the newcomer (or breakthrough actor) who could win next March. Other question marks include Greta Gerwig’s Narnia which features performances from Emma Mackey or Carey Mulligan, Adele in Ford’s Cry to Heaven, or perhaps a wild card contender in something like Chloe Domont’s A Place in Hell or Susanna White’s Prima Facie. Sandra Hüller is having a strong year between Pawilkowski’s Fatherland, Schleinzer’s Rose, Inarritu’s Digger, and Lord and Miller’s Project Hail Mary. It’s not a highly competitive category, but it’s one with several possible contenders.

For the sake of it, here are 15 performances to keep an eye on for Supporting Actress

Mariana Di Girolamo, Wild Horse Nine Anne Hathaway, The Odyssey Carey Mulligan, Narnia Daisy Edgar-Jones, A Place In Hell Noma Dumezweni, Prima Facie Parker Posey, Wild Horse Nine Adele, Cry to Heaven Sandra Hüller, Digger Frances McDormand, Jack of Spades Emma Mackey, Narnia Wunmi Mosaku, The Social Reckoning Tao Okamoto, All of a Sudden Esmé Creed-Miles, Sense and Sensibility Sophie Okonedo, Mouse Zendaya, The Odyssey

Here is what the Award Expert Community believes to be the possible contenders for this category

If you want to follow me on Twitter (x), the link is here

If you want to follow me on Letterboxd, the link is here

I’m also on the Awards Expert app, you can find me there.