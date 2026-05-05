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I was lucky enough to live through the Anthony Bourdain era. He is greatly missed and was one of a kind. They don’t make them like that anymore, if they ever did. Now, Dominic Sessa (The Holdovers) is about to play Tony, the early years of Bourdain’s life.

From director Matt Johnson and starring Dominic Sessa, Emilia Jones, Dagmara Dominczyk, Rich Sommers, Stavros Halkias, with Leo Woodall and Antonio Banderas.

TONY – In theaters this August. RELEASE DATE: August 2026

DIRECTOR: Matt Johnson

CAST: Dominic Sessa, Emilia Jones, Dagmara Dominczyk, Rich Sommers, Stavros Halkias, with Leo Woodall and Antonio Banderas ——