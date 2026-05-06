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There is but one Queen of Cinema. I consider her to be the greatest of all time, and to me it isn’t even close. If you haven’t already guessed who I am about to say, then let me leave you with this:

Queen Meryl Streep came onto the film scene like a shooting star at the end of the 1970s and absolutely destroyed the 80s. In that decade alone, she garnered six Best Actress nominations, winning her second Oscar for the greatest performance ever put on screen in Sophie’s Choice. So it would be a missed opportunity not to give her a proper shoutout for her undisputed brilliance in the 80s while we are here in this decade of our series.

I discovered Meryl in Doubt in 2008. I had no idea who she was. She was completely unknown to me. I just remember feeling blown away by her fierceness and ferocity, the way she scorched the earth with the remains of her scene partners in that film. Amy, Viola, and Phillip all held their own brilliantly opposite her, but my goodness, I knew then that Meryl must be something special. I started to research her, learned of her Queen status, and immersed myself in all of her films that I could. There has never been someone like her, and there never will be.

I feel that Meryl started in the acting world with a more subtle and quiet approach. By the mid 80s and through the 90s, she began going down the road of becoming a chameleon who could nail all different accents. Then in the 2000s through the 2010s, I feel she shifted toward hamming it up and acting big. Her range is unquestionable, but everyone has their own preference for the type of acting they like and appreciate. I love Meryl no matter where she lands. Even in her weaker performances, she still remains a highlight in whatever film she is in.

Now, I will say this. I don’t think she deserved every nomination out of her record-holding 21 nominations and 3 wins. However, I would give her more Oscars than she has. That is just me.

There are, of course, other great actresses from classic cinema to today, but none of them compare, in my opinion, to the Queen of Cinema, Meryl Streep. Two other actresses who deserve a mention for their work in the 80s are Jessica Lange and Glenn Close. Both are brilliant and true “rivals” to Meryl. But Meryl just cannot be topped.

In honor of her amazing work in the 80s, and her latest return to her iconic role as Miranda Priestly, let’s rank the top 10 Meryl Streep performances.

Jerm’s Official Queen Meryl Top 10 Performances

Sophie’s Choice — undisputed, deserved win Doubt — should have been her fourth Oscar The Bridges of Madison County — should have been her third Oscar The Devil Wears Prada — iconic Kramer vs. Kramer — worthy Supporting Actress win Adaptation. — brilliant, but Catherine Zeta-Jones just barely edges her out that year for Supporting Actress, in my opinion The River Wild — underrated Julie & Julia — pure ham in all the good ways The Hours — heartbreaking August: Osage County — pure ham in all the bad ways, but still so fun to watch

***Admittedly, films like A Cry in the Dark and Silkwood need a rewatch before I put them in my top 10.***

Queen Meryl reigns supreme, and long may she reign. I hope she has many more nominations and at least another win or two to further cement her as the ultimate winner. In Meryl, I trust.

It’s now up to you. Make your voice heard and give your ultimate Meryl rankings.

As usual, be kind, be respectful, and of course…Let’s Talk Cinema!