Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Print Bluesky WhatsApp Threads Email

“It’s not easy being a mother. If it were easy, fathers would do it.”

— Dorothy Zbornak, The Golden Girls

As a man, and a father, I can honestly say mothers are the glue that holds a family together. The work they do inside and outside the home, the pressure they carry, honestly, they deserve so much more than just one day like Mother’s Day to be honored and celebrated. In my life, I have a wife who never ceases to amaze me in every aspect of her life. As an individual, as a mother, and as a wife, she is my superhero. Not only do I have an incredible wife, but I also have a pretty amazing mother and mother-in-law who regularly wow me with what they have achieved and continue to pursue. I am so proud of these women beyond what words could ever express. They deserve a lifetime of honor.

Now, I know not everyone has had my experience. I also know there are so many women out there who never had children, for whatever private reasons, and many who never wanted children, which is totally fine. They are no less important and can be equally as strong. Whatever your experience may be, we cannot ignore the role and impact motherhood has within our lives. It is unavoidable. It is not just part of our personal lives either, it is also a major part of cinema.

Our cinema mothers hold such a special place in our hearts. We remember them. We revere them. Which is why, even though this is a few days late, we are going to honor them! So your assignment this week: drop a list of YOUR favorite mothers of the big screen!

Jerm’s Favorite Cinema Mothers

10. Toni Collette — Little Miss Sunshine

Funny. Self-sacrificing. Hurting. Fragile. Trying to hold everything together while doing everything she can to make her daughter’s dream a reality. An unforgettable performance that should always be remembered for the unsung hero this mother truly was for her family.

9. Ashley Judd — Simon Birch

Far too few people have seen this little film. It holds such a special place in my heart, as does Ashley Judd. The epitome of grace and beauty, yet tarnished by a little secret scandal. Still, she remains a ferocious mama bear for the outcast and powerless. She has limited screen time, and yet all I can remember is her, vividly. When she is not on screen, you want her to be. That is true star power.

8. Rachel McAdams — Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.

When I think about underused actresses, the first name that comes to mind is Rachel McAdams. The woman radiates on screen in a way that so few can. Her smile, her warmth, I am never not amazed by her. I tried my best to champion her for Supporting Actress for this film a few years back when barely anyone else was. A mother raising her daughter while carrying the pain of abandonment from her bigoted parents. You can feel that trauma in her performance, yet she powers through it, unwilling to let her family define her. Hollywood, hear my plea, Rachel McAdams deserves better roles!

7. Frances McDormand — Almost Famous

Yes, if there is a way to sneak Almost Famous onto a list, I will do it. It is a top ten favorite of mine. As much as I rave about Kate Hudson, who deserved the Oscar, and Phillip Seymour Hoffman for his timeless monologues, it is Frances McDormand who shapes the film. A quirky helicopter mother and professor who does everything in her power to shield her children from the world, yet cannot come to grips with letting them go. She is crazy and somehow relatable all at once, but honestly, isn’t that every Frances McDormand role? Her small moments on screen rival the power of Hoffman’s small moments. I think about them both in this film often. I just love this movie so much.

6. Julie Walters — Harry Potter Franchise

Molly Weasley is the mother everyone wishes they had. Hilarious. Heartwarming. Fierce. There is so much to Molly that remains unexplored, and she is one of the many Harry Potter characters I would love to see get a deep backstory. She truly is the glue that keeps every ship sailing. A strong mother who treats everyone as if they were her own child. I cannot wait to see the new Molly in the upcoming series, but she will have MASSIVE shoes to fill because Julie Walters is ICONIC.

5. Joan Crawford — Mildred Pierce

The lengths a mother will go to in order to protect and defend her children, even the disrespectful, rotten, greedy kind! Crawford really stepped outside of her image for this role, playing a hardworking single divorcee trying to provide a life for her children. This was Crawford’s way of de-beautifying herself and reminding everyone she could still ACT and that she was not box office poison. A worthy Best Actress-winning performance that will always rank highly for me.

4. Diane Keaton — Father of the Bride AND The Family Stone

Honestly, it is hard to watch these movies now that she is gone. She shines in dramedies. There was no one like her, and there never will be. When she plays the matriarch of a family, you SEE it, you FEEL it, and you believe it completely. Somehow she plays these profound mothers, flaws and all, while lighting up every scene she is in. I LOVE watching her characters crack during high emotional moments. You cannot look away. She commands your attention and demands you feel her rage, hurt, heartbreak, whatever emotion she is pouring out. I love these films, but really, anytime Diane Keaton plays a mother, she simply gets it right.

3. Sally Field — Forrest Gump AND Steel Magnolias

Is there a more quotable mother than Sally Field? From her unforgettable lines in Forrest Gump to her gut-wrenching scenes in Steel Magnolias, it is honestly unforgivable that the Academy did not nominate her for either role. Unlike so many nominees and winners that fade with time, these performances have become deeply embedded in culture. Everyone knows them. Everyone recognizes them. In both roles, it is crystal clear that she will do whatever she has to do for her children. An unshakeable mother doing everything she can to help her children survive life somehow. Sally Field is a legend, and these films will forever define her legacy.

2. Shirley MacLaine — Terms of Endearment

Like we could ever forget Aurora Greenway?! I genuinely do not know how to fully talk about this role because there are so many layers to it that it could honestly deserve its own article. I think Shirley best described the movie herself during one of her award speeches when she simply called it “life.” Terms of Endearment feels lived in. It feels real. It never tries to be anything other than what it is. I love when a director fully understands the film they are making and delivers something masterful, and that is exactly what James L. Brooks does here. Shirley and Debra Winger absolutely knock it out of the park. Of every film on this list, this one captures “motherhood” the most. I will not say any more because honestly, you just need to watch it, or rewatch it. It speaks for itself.

1. Olympia Dukakis — Moonstruck

Moonstruck is another top ten favorite film of mine, and one I watch every single year. Cher DESERVED her Oscar, and so did Olympia Dukakis! As much as the movie thrives off Cher’s star power, it would not work nearly as well without Olympia. She is the beating heart of the film. Even in a man’s world where they run amok like wolves, she knows exactly when to take control of the room. If every film could be as brilliant as the final fifteen minutes of Moonstruck, people would be flocking to theaters nonstop. That kind of writing and acting is exactly what I crave. Olympia is perfection, and she will forever be my favorite cinema mother.

Now it is your turn, my friends! What cinema mothers do you love and admire?!

To any mothers out there, keep being the incredible women that you are. I hope you had a wonderful day being celebrated, and I hope you are cherished ALL year long!

As always, be kind, be respectful, and of course… Let’s Talk Cinema!