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When the rumor swirled that Lupita Nyong’o had been cast as Helen of Troy in Christopher Nolan’s epic, The Odyssey, my first thought was oh boy, here we go again. It’s the same old ritual about to play out. Piss off the target demographic, then watch the virtue signals fly. Turn what should just be a movie for everyone into a political battleground.

We’ve gone through this so many times by now that imagining yet another major wave of controversy feels exhausting. We know the routine well. We know who will say what and how they will say it. The film will probably do fine, but every single time there is a major virtue signal of this magnitude, it’s everyone to their battle stations.

We’re hitting the Peak Woke phase of Hollywood movies right now, I figure. For many of the major directors, they have only one place left to go, and that’s to carve out a place for themselves in the pantheon. You don’t do that now by just making a great movie. PTAs, like Spielberg’s West Side Story and Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon, are films with deeper social-justice resonance.

You don’t win awards now by making great movies or great comedy or great documentaries. You win them by making movies that make you seem like a good person doing something good for society. It is an industry run by white guys like Leonardo DiCaprio played in One Battle After Another: the outdated patriarch who still holds the whole thing together.

Giving Team Bloviator major ammo was Elon Musk entering the fray and saying Nolan is only doing this for awards. Since Nolan has already won all the awards with Oppenheimer, that didn’t ring true. So now, the bloviating journalists had all the ammo they needed to write their angry, agonizing op-eds, one sanctimonious tweet after another.

And on the Right, calls to boycott are predictably forthcoming:

All we need now is a Truth Social post by Trump (and you know it’s coming), and the cycle will be complete. We’ll get Jimmy Kimmel and John Oliver. We’ll get Jon Stewart. We’ll get SNL. On and on and on and on it will go, with the self-righteous screaming from the rooftops because a small minority of loud voices dared to object. Sacrastic tweets that gaslight people who even thought twice about it. It’s the Ben Shapiro face tattoo theory: if you notice the face tattoo — designed to get you to notice — they’ll scream at you about noticing.

If the Right is hoping the movie will bomb, they’re in for a disappointment. It’s still an epic, a Christopher Nolan movie with big effects. It will, I predict, make roughly $300 mil domestically and roughly $1 billion worldwide. That’s my guess. The male heroes, like Matt Damon, will drive the film’s success in many international markets, along with the Nolan brand. The woke thing will give the virtue signalers a chance to write themselves into the story by performing online with their reaction to the movie, the endless scolding of those bad people on the Right, etc.

Then will come the second wave of bloviating, the high-fives by all of those who want the Right to eat shit. See, Nolan made a Peak Woke movie, and it was still a hit!

I don’t know enough about The Odyssey and won’t pretend I do. According to AI, Helen is supposedly the “face that launched a thousand ships” in The Iliad, not the Odyssey. Here, she is supposed to be older and more mature. Nyongo’s is over 40, which seems to be accurate. Helen of Troy was not Kenyan, however. But none of the actors in the film are historically accurate, from the hair to the accents, so why not a Kenyan?

Nyong’o is the one who must then bear the brunt and take the slings and arrows that come her way as people debate publicly whether she is pretty enough for the role. This happens quite frequently in casting choices. You can’t satisfy everyone. When race-swapping is involved, however, it picks the scab of the great divide in America right now, with the ruling class seeing the working class, the peasant class, as “racists.” Hollywood sees it as its job to right society’s wrongs, but in doing so, it robs audiences of the very reason people have always gone to the movies: to escape.

I’m sure Lupita Nyong’o will be perfectly fine in the role. She’s a lovely woman and not deserving of the kinds of mocking and scorn that have been aimed at her. It isn’t her fault she’s put in this position to somehow be right for such a high-pressure role (like, say, Scarlett O’Hara). I once took a picture of her in Telluride at the very beginning of her career, the year she would win the Supporting Actress Oscar for 12 Years a Slave:

She was gracious and warm, easily one of the most beautiful women I’d ever seen. That was in 2013. That was a very long time ago, way before the Great Awokening, before diversity mandates, before the rules put on Oscar movies, before the Golden Globes were canceled for being “racist,” and before Trump won either time. Now, a casting choice like this can’t help but seem political, like a FUCK YOU to the target demo at Lupita Nyong’o’s expense.

Critical Drinker is wary:

Will it make money? Well put it this way. The trailer already has 27 million views. Of course it will.

Hollywood has seemed to be constantly thinking about itself, about patting itself on the back, absolving itself of its sins, and punishing itself for always making films for the majority. The last thing they seem to care about is audiences. That’s not putting it on Lupita Nyong’o. It wouldn’t be fair to do that to her. It’s just the ideology in general, the practice of deliberately giving audiences something they have to accept – whether it’s much older women in what should be sexy roles, or barely any masculine men in movies, and almost no heterosexual sex. That is what we call Peak Woke.

Netflix is notorious for it. The joke online is always how Netflix would bring a story to life. Take, for instance, their adaptation of East of Eden. While it isn’t exactly a redemption arc for Cathy (Florence Pugh), it’s yet another remake of an evil female character, so people have more compassion for her. Like, why? It is not necessary except when you understand we’re living through the Peak Woke era.

Here is how AI explained it:

It kind of makes you want to rip your hair out, doesn’t it? I say this knowing I am old and that younger generations expect this as the baseline. I guess I wonder why they insist on plundering the classics the way they do. I guess because it fits with the Marxist-esque ideal of remaking and redefining the past.

It should go without saying that the hilarious Sword and Sandal epics in the past weren’t exactly historically accurate. They took great liberties in retelling stories that told the bigger story about the American culture they wanted to shape. That’s why I’ve always seen this modern Peak Woke era as so similar to the 1950s. We have the same conformist culture. We have the same code of conduct and ideology in movies, like the Hays Code.

We have the blacklists — modern-day cancel culture that has made artists afraid to tell the truth about anything. There is no group more worthy of mockery than today’s Left, and yet, they never do. SNL would not dare mock Katie Porter screaming, “Get out of my shot,” or the sexual proclivities of Eric Swalwell. No, it has to be Justice Kavanaugh, Trump, etc.

These 1950s films reflected the beauty standards of the time, just as Nolan’s The Odyssey does. It reflects Peak Woke and thus, traps it in the time of 2026 Hollywood.

These films, then and now, reflect back to audiences versions of themselves, a world they recognize. And for Nolan’s The Odyssey, like almost every movie Hollywood puts out, the ruling class sees itself. It’s just the working/peasant class that does not. Think: Manhattan’s Lower East Side rather than, say, Columbus Ohio. It’s not the rich who need to escape into a fantasy world, by the way.

Since movies used to be the way ordinary people escaped from the troubles of the world, exhausting choices that seem to exist only to make the haters hate and the woke elated build resentment. For Lupita Nyong’o to be seen as the most beautiful woman in the world, a face that launched a thousand ships, is itself a utopian vision for the Left. It seems performative and unfair to her. But who knows. Maybe she will be great, and all of this will be sound and fury, signifying nothing.

Speaking of AI, one reason it is about to leave Hollywood in the dust is that it doesn’t have to adhere to activists’ dictates. And such a world, we’d see a much more white-centric version of The Odyssey and Helen of Troy.

In the 1950s, the white majority in America was around 90%. Now, however, it has dropped to just above 50%, right around 60%. Hollywood can’t only make movies that represent white people anymore. And they shouldn’t. But it’s the reworking of old Hollywood movies and tropes where white people are replaced that is perhaps why it always feels like Peak Woke.

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