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I heard that the film Fjord is among the very few films made that offer an alternative viewpoint to the one that’s been shoved down our throats for ten years and counting. The reviews are very good so far, but learn to read between the lines. It does seem to be the only film out of Cannes so far that has popped.

The general response seems to be that, at least as far as the Oscars go, this year’s Cannes has been a dud. I have always argued that the separation between Cannes and the Oscars is necessary, but at this point, I don’t know. Is there any dividing line? Is there even such a thing as the Oscars anymore? The bloggers and pundits put the Chess pieces where they want them to go and hope that the story told by the end feels right. But it’s been a while since any of it felt organic or real.

Cristian Mungiu’s film Fjord, I gather, at least attempts to peel at the edges and try something different, to challenge the status quo, something almost no one on the Left or in culture can or will do.

Take Saturday Night Live. They use the Republicans as targets for mockery while ignoring Eric Swalwell’s controversy or Katie Porter’s “You’re in my shot” video. They know the rules. The river can only flow in one direction. This has been catastrophic for Hollywood, which is why everything has that sad stench of an empire’s collapse.

And yet, they can’t confront what they’ve become. They can’t see how rigid and punitive it all is now. They also can’t see how one-sided so much of what used to be shared culture has now become. Every time a celebrity opens their mouth and starts lecturing America, I am once again reminded of how little these folks even know this country anymore.

The question of whether celebrities should talk about politics is always shouted out by reporters eager to get a viral quote. The answer is simple. No, not even a little bit. I know they have to signal to their tribe that they are on the right side, but by now, it’s a broken record. Celebrities should shut the hell up for many reasons, but at the top of the list is that their business is dying, and they are helping to kill it by always exposing their one-sided viewpoint of life in America.

This is true across the board, from the always irritating Mark Ruffalo to Charlize Theron. You name it. The most recent is Sebastian Stan, who had this viral quote — unfortunately — at Cannes while starring in a film that at least attempts to challenge ideas that are mostly verboten now. But he also echoes the ongoing mass delusion by the ruling class and the Left about who Trump is and what he’s doing to this country.

It’s ever-changing, don’t you know. He’s the named enemy, no matter what it is. He’s a fascist — no, he’s not. He’s Hitler. No, he’s one of the few standing by Israel and the Jews. Can’t be both! And now, according to Stan, he’s consolidating media and censoring comedians like Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert. And this is where I had to enter the chat. I almost let it go, but I couldn’t.

Sebastian Stan says what’s happening in America under Donald Trump is “not a laughing matter.” “I think we’re in a really, really bad place. I really do. And to be honest with you, when you’re looking at what’s happening, right now — if we’re talking about the consolidation of… pic.twitter.com/xQJnDaWBUF — Variety (@Variety) May 19, 2026

Donald Trump suing people is not censorship or fascism. It’s fighting back after an entire culture, including Hollywood, all institutions, all corporations, and everything else in America, decided in 2016 that a “fascist” had won the election and therefore it was their duty to reject his win and draw a line that said you are no longer welcome in our utopia.

You don’t have to like Trump, or even vote for him. You do, however, have to live in the realm of the sane. For your own good. The Democrats have destroyed themselves trying to destroy Trump and the reason they have never succeeded is in the Art of War.

“If you know the enemy and know yourself, you need not fear the result of a hundred battles. If you know yourself but not the enemy, for every victory gained you will also suffer a defeat. If you know neither the enemy nor yourself, you will succumb in every battle.”

The Left of today — which includes Hollywood and the Democrats — is in the third category. They do not know themselves, and they do not know Trump, which is why they can’t defeat him. The Left is the side that was closer to fascism — all sticks of wood bound together as one, where dissent is strictly forbidden.

Censorship occurred throughout Joe Biden’s term, as the FBI worked with Facebook and Twitter to censor users. Trump was impeached twice, indicted four times, his home raided by the FBI, convicted of a felony, and there were multiple attempts to throw him off the ballot in several states to prevent Americans from voting for him, and almost assassinated twice (and now, three times). And the dude still won. That is not fascism. That is oppression. That is democracy. That means the majority in this country (rationalize that however you’d like) thought the Democrats were worse. Imagine that.

So Fjord is trying to find out why that might be. No, it isn’t American politics, but it’s the same idea. It is this totalitarian worldview that has overtaken the Left and manifested a fantasy about Trump. Jimmy Kimmel was taken off the air after making a joke so disgusting that millions of viewers called in to demand his removal. You can blame Trump for it, but the truth is, the other half of America was not only disgusted, but tired of always being treated like human garbage by Jimmy Kimmel – night after night after night.

Kimmel, like Stephen Colbert, is a member of the ruling class. Most Trump voters are not. Hollywood and late-night comedy used to care about those forgotten Americans because things like box office and ratings mattered. But inside the utopian bubble the Left has become, these things no longer matter, which is why the Peak Woke One Battle After Another won Best Picture.

Freedom of speech? Blacklists? Oh, that’s been around for ten years now. I made a joke on X, and it pretty much upended my career. No point in getting into it, but just to say, the censorship is ongoing, and the power is not with Trump. It is still with the ruling class. If Sebastian Stan dared to go against the status quo, rather than genuflecting to it as he does here, his career would be over in a day.

Stephen Colbert is finally getting kicked off of late-night and not a moment too soon. He delivered nothing more than propaganda disguised as comedy, popular mostly with those who attend No Kings protests. No late-night comedy show should be for only half the country, especially not the ruling-class half. I applaud them for giving him the boot. Thank God someone did. I only wish they’d take Kimmel, too.

The Democrats could have defeated Trump, just as Hollywood could have saved itself. They have to give up utopia, and they don’t want to do that. They want all of America to want what they want. But it’s dull as dishwater and always pushes the same message in every movie and television show. Identity is all that matters. That’s why they can’t stand Trump. He’s a white heterosexual male, and they have no identity category for that except that thing that must be destroyed.

So please, shut up, movie stars. Let us audiences have a chance to believe in the magic again, to come to the theater to feel welcome and to be surprised, not to be lectured at, scolded, or shamed. Just give it a rest already.