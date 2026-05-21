Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Print Bluesky WhatsApp Threads Email

I got to this story 7 hours late, but in my defense, I am driving across the country to see my daughter for her birthday. I am in Texas right now. There is much excitement over a David Fincher film opening in theaters for the first time since 2014’s Gone Girl. That is a very long time ago.

The Adventures of Cliff Booth is the follow-up to Quentin Tarantino’s best film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. It stars Brad Pitt as Cliff Booth, with Elizabeth Debicki, Scott Caan, Carla Gugino, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Peter Weller, Matt Groove, JB Tadena, Corey Fogelmanis, and Karren Karagulian.

It is fitting that a film written by Tarantino would be shown on the big screen, since he is such a devotee. While it’s true that a great movie will always play well on any medium, there is nothing like seeing a Fincher film as big as possible.

I do wonder how Woketopia Hollywood will deal with this movie. Details have been kept under wraps. So far, Fincher has managed to fly under the radar for the most part and hasn’t yet been pummeled by the scolds. Since 2020, we’ve seen Mank and The Killer, and both were more or less left untouched and praised but they were also on Netflix and not released in theaters. Will this one be different? I guess we’ll have to wait and see.

Netflix will release The Adventures of Cliff Booth in IMAX theaters on November 25, before streaming it on Netflix on December 23. This slot was originally held for Greta Gerwig’s Narnia, which has been bumped to next year.