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Congratulations to the Astra Awards for recognizing Paramount+ offerings, with Landman and the great central performance of Billy Bob Thornton, along with Michelle Pfeiffer for The Madison. Paramount+ is being unfairly punished, I think, by being exiled from the hive mind and it’s a shame. These are two of the best performances on TV right now.

The full list of nominations for the 2026 Astra TV Awards can be found below:

Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Elsbeth (CBS)

Hacks (HBO Max)

I Love LA (HBO)

Margo’s Got Money Troubles (Apple TV)

Rooster (HBO)

Scrubs (ABC)

Shrinking (Apple TV)

Ted (Peacock)

The Hunting Wives (Netflix)

Broadcast Network Comedy Ensemble

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Best Medicine (FOX)

Ghosts (NBC)

Scrubs (ABC)

Shifting Gears (ABC)

St. Denis Medical (NBC)

Cable Comedy Ensemble

American Classic (MGM+)

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (FX)

I Love LA (HBO)

Rooster (HBO)

The Chair Company (HBO)

The Lowdown (FX)

Streaming Comedy Ensemble

Gen V (Prime Video)

Hacks (HBO Max)

Margo’s Got Money Troubles (Apple TV)

Nobody Wants This (Netflix)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Shrinking (Apple TV)

Actress in a Comedy Series

Brittany Snow – The Hunting Wives (Netflix)

Carrie Preston – Elsbeth (CBS)

Elle Fanning – Margot’s Got Money Troubles (Apple TV)

Jean Smart – Hacks (HBO Max)

Jenna Ortega – Wednesday (Netflix)

Keke Palmer – The Burbs (Peacock)

Lisa Kudrow – The Comeback (HBO)

Malin Akerman – The Hunting Wives (Netflix)

Rachel Sennott – I Love LA (HBO)

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Actor in a Comedy Series

Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This (Netflix)

David Alan Grier – St. Denis Medical (NBC)

Ethan Hawke – The Lowdown (FX)

Jason Segel – Shrinking (Apple TV)

John Cena – Peacemaker (HBO Max)

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Steve Carell – Rooster (HBO)

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II – Wonder Man (Disney+)

Zach Braff – Scrubs (ABC)

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Daniel Radcliffe – The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins (NBC)

Donald Faison – Scrubs (ABC)

Harrison Ford – Shrinking (Apple TV)

John C. McGinley – Rooster (HBO)

Josh Hutcherson – I Love LA (HBO)

Nick Offerman – Margo’s Got Money Troubles (Apple TV)

Paul W. Downs – Hacks (HBO Max)

Phil Dunster – Rooster (HBO)

Ted McGinley – Shrinking (Apple TV)

Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Charly Clive – Rooster (HBO)

Danielle Deadwyler – Rooster (HBO)

Emma Myers – Wednesday (Netflix)

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks (HBO Max)

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Jessica Williams – Shrinking (Apple TV)

Michelle Pfeiffer – Margo’s Got Money Troubles (Apple TV)

Odessa A'zion – I Love LA (HBO)

Sarah Chalke – Scrubs (ABC)

Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Amy Sedaris – Elsbeth (CBS)

Cherry Jones – Hacks (HBO Max)

Christina Ricci – Wednesday (Netflix)

Jamie Lee Curtis – The Bear (FX)

Kaitlin Olson – Hacks (HBO Max)

Taraji P. Henson – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Brett Goldstein – Shrinking (Apple TV)

Christopher McDonald – Hacks (HBO Max)

Elijah Wood – I Love L.A. (HBO)

John C. McGinley – Scrubs (ABC)

Michael J. Fox – Shrinking (Apple TV)

Ryan Gosling – Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Directing in a Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Gen V (Prime Video)

Ghosts (CBS)

Hacks (HBO Max)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Rooster (HBO)

Shrinking (Apple TV)

Ted (Peacock)

The Lowdown (AMC)

Wednesday (Netflix)

Writing in a Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Elsbeth (CBS)

Gen V (Prime Video)

Hacks (HBO Max)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Rooster (HBO)

Scrubs (ABC)

Shrinking (Apple TV)

Ted (Peacock)

The Comeback (HBO)

Drama Series

From (MGM+)

Heated Rivalry (HBO Max)

High Potential (ABC)

Landman (Paramount +)

Outlander (Starz)

Paradise (Hulu)

Pluribus (Apple TV)

The Boys (Prime Video)

The Diplomat (Netflix)

The Pitt (HBO Max)

Broadcast Network Drama Ensemble

9-1-1 (ABC)

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC)

High Potential (ABC)

Marshals (CBS)

Matlock (CBS)

Will Trent (ABC)

Cable Drama Ensemble

Euphoria (HBO)

From (MGM+)

Outlander (Starz)

The Audacity (AMC)

The Beauty (FX)

It: Welcome to Derry (HBO)

Streaming Drama Ensemble

Landman (Paramount+)

Paradise (Hulu)

Pluribus (Apple TV)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

The Boys (Prime Video)

The Pitt (HBO Max)

Actor in a Drama Series

Antony Starr – The Boys (Prime Video)

Billy Bob Thornton – Landman (Paramount+)

Billy Magnussen – The Audacity (AMC)

Gary Oldman – Slow Horses (Apple TV)

Mark Ruffalo – Task (HBO)

Noah Wyle – The Pitt (HBO Max)

Ramon Rodriguez – Will Trent (ABC)

Sam Heughan – Outlander (Starz)

Sterling K. Brown – Paradise (Hulu)

Walton Goggins – Fallout (Prime Video)

Actress in a Drama Series

Angela Bassett – 9-1-1 (ABC)

Carrie Coon – The Gilded Age (HBO)

Chase Infiniti – The Testaments (Hulu)

Ella Purnell – Fallout (Prime Video)

Kathy Bates – Matlock (CBS)

Kaitlin Olson – High Potential (ABC)

Keri Russell – The Diplomat (Netflix)

Michelle Pfeiffer – The Madison (Paramount+)

Rhea Seehorn – Pluribus (Apple TV)

Zendaya – Euphoria (HBO)

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Bill Skarsgard – IT: Welcome to Derry (HBO)

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show (Apple TV)

James Marsden – Paradise (Hulu)

Jamie Campbell Bower – Stranger Things (Netflix)

Jason Ritter – Matlock (CBS)

Jensen Ackles – The Boys (Prime Video)

Patrick Ball – The Pitt (HBO Max)

Shawn Hatosy – The Pitt (HBO Max)

Tom Pelphrey – Task (HBO)

Zach Galifianakis – The Audacity (AMC)

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Alfre Woodard – The Boroughs (Netflix)

Allison Janney – The Diplomat (Netflix)

Christine Baranski – The Gilded Age (HBO)

Emilia Jones – Task (HBO)

Isa Briones – The Pitt (HBO Max)

Jennifer Love Hewitt – 9-1-1 (ABC)

Katherine LaNasa – The Pitt (HBO Max)

Rebecca Hall – The Beauty (FX)

Sepideh Moafi – The Pitt (HBO Max)

Taylor Dearden – The Pitt (HBO Max)

Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Bill Pullman – The Boroughs (Netflix)

Bradley Whitford – The Diplomat (Netflix)

Eric Dane – Euphoria (HBO)

Giancarlo Esposito – The Boys (Prime Video)

Macaulay Culkin – Fallout (Prime Video)

Paul Reiser – The Boys (Prime Video)

Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Elisabeth Moss – The Testaments (Hulu)

Isabella Rossellini – The Beauty (FX)

Kiernan Shipka – Industry (HBO)

Miriam Shor – Pluribus (Apple TV)

Shailene Woodley – Paradise (Hulu)

Tal Anderson – The Pitt (HBO Max)

Directing in a Drama Series

9-1-1 (ABC)

Fallout (Prime Video)

It: Welcome to Derry (HBO)

Paradise (Hulu)

Pluribus (Apple TV)

The Boys (Prime Video)

The Diplomat (Netflix)

The Gilded Age (HBO)

The Pitt (HBO Max)

Will Trent (ABC)

Writing in a Drama Series

From (MGM+)

High Potential (ABC)

Industry (ABC)

Paradise (Hulu)

Pluribus (Apple TV)

Task (HBO)

The Audacity (AMC)

The Diplomat (Netflix)

The Pitt (HBO Max)

The Testaments (Hulu)

Limited Series

All Her Fault (Peacock)

Beef (Netflix)

Half Man (HBO)

DTF: St. Louis (HBO)

The Beast in Me (Netflix)

The Girlfriend (Prime Video)

TV Movie

Deep Cover (Prime Video)

Mike, Nick, Nick and Alice (Hulu)

People We Meet On Vacation (Netflix)

Remarkably Bright Creatures (Netflix)

Swiped (Hulu)

The Wrecking Crew (Prime Video)

Limited Series or TV Movie Cast Ensemble

All Her Fault (Peacock)

Beef (Netflix)

Lord of the Flies (Netflix)

Mike, Nick, Nick and Alice (Hulu)

Something Very Bad is Going to Happen (Netflix)

The Girlfriend (Prime Video)

Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Camila Morrone – Something Very Bad is Going to Happen (Netflix)

Carey Mulligan – Beef (Netflix)

Claire Danes – The Beast in Me (Netflix)

Sally Field – Remarkably Bright Creatures (Netflix)

Sarah Pidgeon – Love Story (FX)

Sarah Snook – All Her Fault (Peacock)

Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Lewis Pullman – Remarkably Bright Creatures (Netflix)

Matthew Rhys – The Beast in Me (Netflix)

Oscar Isaac – Beef (Netflix)

Paul Anthony Kelly – Love Story (FX)

Richard Gadd – Half Man (HBO)

Riz Ahmed – Bait (Prime Video)

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Brittany Snow – The Beast in Me (Netflix)

Cailee Spaeny – Beef (Netflix)

Dakota Fanning – All Her Fault (Peacock)

Grace Gummer – Love Story (FX)

Linda Cardellini – DTF St. Louis (HBO)

Youn Yuh-jung – Beef (Netflix)

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Charles Melton – Beef (Netflix)

David Harbour – DTF St. Louis (HBO)

Jake Lacy – All Their Fault (Peacock)

Jamie Bell – Half Man (HBO)

Jason Bateman – DTF St. Louis (HBO)

Troy Kotsur – Black Rabbit (Netflix)

Directing in Limited Series or TV Movie

All Her Fault (Peacock)

Beef (Netflix)

DTF: St. Louis (HBO)

Remarkably Bright Creatures (Netflix)

Something Very Bad is Going to Happen (Netflix)

The Girlfriend (Prime Video)

Writing in Limited Series or TV Movie

All Her Fault (Peacock)

Bait (Prime Video)

Beef (Netflix)

DTF: St. Louis (HBO)

Remarkably Bright Creatures (Netflix)

Something Very Bad is Going to Happen (Netflix)

Animated Series

Family Guy (FOX)

Hazbin Hotel (Prime Video)

Invincible (Prime Video)

Long Story Short (Netflix)

South Park (Comedy Central)

The Simpsons (FOX)

Anime Series

Dandelion (Netflix)

Mao (Hulu)

Rooster Fighter (Adult Swim)

Sakamoto Days (Netflix)

Steel Ball Run: JoJo's Bizarre Adventure (Netflix)

Witch Hat Atelier (Crunchyroll)

Lead Voice-Over Performance

Abbi Jacobson – Long Story Short (Netflix)

Anjali Kunapeneni – Witch Hat Atelier (Crunchyroll)

Patrick Seitz – Rooster Fighter (Adult Swim)

Sam Witwer – Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord (Disney+)

Seth MacFarlane – Ted (Peacock)

Steven Yeun – Invincible (Prime Video)

Supporting Voice-Over Performance

Alex Brightman – Hazbin Hotel (Prime Video)

J. K. Simmons – Invincible (Prime Video)

Joshua A. Waters – Witch Hat Atelier (Crunchyroll)

Mark Hamill – Regular Show: The Lost Tapes (Adult Swim)

Seth MacFarlane – Family Guy (FOX)

Stephanie Beatriz – Harzbin Hotel (Prime Video)

Book to Screen

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms (HBO)

Heated Rivalry (HBO Max)

Margo’s Got Money Troubles (Apple TV)

The Summer I Turned Pretty (Prime Video)

The Testaments (Hulu)

Young Sherlock (Prime Video)

Game Show

Celebrity Family Feud (ABC)

Celebrity Jeopardy All-Stars (ABC)

Celebrity Wheel Of Fortune (ABC)

Pop Culture Jeopardy (Netflix)

The Floor (FOX)

The Match Game (FOX)

Reality Series

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days (TLC)

Baylen Out Loud (TLC)

Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives (Food Network)

Love is Blind (Netflix)

Love on the Spectrum (Netflix)

Naked and Afraid (Discovery)

Queer Eye (Netflix)

Ready to Love (OWN)

Shark Tank (ABC)

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives (Hulu)

Reality Competition Series

Beast Games: Strong vs. Smart (Prime Video)

Dancing with the Stars (ABC)

Love Island USA (Peacock)

Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing (Discovery)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (MTV)

Squid Game: The Challenge (Netflix)

Survivor (CBS)

The Traitors (Peacock)

The Voice (NBC)

Tournament of Champions (Food Network)

Docuseries or Nonfiction Series

Billy Joel: And So It Goes (HBO)

Boy Band Confidential (ID)

Lost Women of Alaska (ID)

Mr. Scorsese (Apple TV)

Taylor Swift: The End of an Era (Disney+)

Tucci in Italy (NatGeo)

Documentary TV Movie

Aka Charlie Sheen (Netflix)

John Candy: I Like Me (Prime Video)

Marty, Life Is Short (Netflix)

Mel Brooks: The 99 Year Old Man (HBO Max)

My Mom Jayne (HBO)

The Secrets We Bury (ID)

Standup or Variety Special

Dave Chappelle: The Unstoppable (Netflix)

Nikki Glazer: Good Girl (Hulu)

Taylor Swift – The Eras Tour – The Final Show (Disney+)

The Muppet Show (ABC)

The Oscars (ABC)

Wanda Sykes: Legacy (Netflix)

Talk or Variety Series

Hot Ones (YouTube)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

Last Week Tonight (HBO)

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

The Daily Show (Comedy Central)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)