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While it might be somewhat quiet on the Oscar front at the moment, the buzz surrounding films, specifically that of original works by up-and-coming filmmakers, and the discourse surrounding such successes, has been anything but silent. Curry Barker’s Obsession and Kane Parsons’s Backrooms, two fairly popular YouTubers (you can find Barker’s account here and Kane Parsons’s here) are defining the box office, both in polar opposite ways that are united by one common tool of success: WORD OF MOUTH

Barker’s Obsession premiered at the 2025 edition of the Toronto International Film Festival, and after receiving significantly positive reviews from those in attendance, was picked up by Focus Features for $14-15 million, contrasting its budget of just shy of $1 million. This showed significant ambitions and confidence that the film could be a success. Though the movie did not place at #1 on its opening weekend, Obsession would make more in its second weekend, something that is exceedingly rare for an original IP (or any film for that matter), and it has gone on to make over $148 million worldwide, astonishing for an indie film, and it is well on its way to potentially finishing around $200 million when it is all said and done. With major studios already requesting Barker for future films, it seems his career has taken a big step forward.

Parsons’s Backrooms, which just opened this weekend, has been a shocking success for A24, making $118 million worldwide (Parsons becoming the youngest filmmaker to ever hit #1 at the Box Office), the most for any film of that studio. Based on the web series of the same name, it’s not technically that of an “original” film, having built a ton of goodwill online, and earning a ton of traction with the generation of people that browse for creative work, but for a film that was essentially marketed and hyped up simply for its concepts, it’s an achievement that, like Obsession, should be remembered and used in the future for other purposes. With a sequel on the way, it seems Parsons has room to grow.

The Lessons Hollywood can learn from Obsession and Backrooms

What is perhaps most difficult to write about regarding what Barker and Parsons have created with these two films is the true reasoning for their successes.

Some will argue it’s simply the presence of the horror genre, which, unlike every other genre, has a guaranteed subset of individuals who will always be present for whatever releases, no matter how strong the film is in the eyes of critics or people who review films for a living. Others will say it’s the experience of seeing these big risks in theaters, films that offer “entertainment” or “escapism” from the world often tend to do well, especially with directors or individuals that the audience is aware of or respect, as is the case with Barker and Parsons.

The most important way to look at it is to acknowledge the knowns and the unknowns. The knowns are that both of these films are net positives for everyone involved, Obsession will give Barker more opportunities to write and direct (as well as giving Michael Johnston and Inde Navarrette a career boost, the latter said to give an incredible performance that award voters might remember, though this conversation is for later in the article), while Backrooms will help Parsons and continue the career trajectory of Renate Reinsve, who is having a solid moment in the industry right now. Elevating work from talent that is found on YouTube or any social media platform, has its own strengths and can lead to solid prospects both financially and critically.

What is not known is if this really is a phenomenon that can be replicated, or if its something that can hardly ever occur. When Barbenheimer dropped, and it seemed for a second that the industry was in a solid position, there was no cultural successor that ever really matched up to it. Obsession and Backrooms shows the crave for creative risks, but it is no guarantee that it can occur even if the films are strong.

The PGA

The biggest debate some will have over the Producers Guild is how significant the box office really is regarding nomination potential. For some films, making their presence known financially can be a big part of the narrative, while for others, it’s something that is gained, and nothing else.

Between Obsession and Backrooms, if there is one that I would hang my hat on for potential Award traction, it would be the former. With Barker’s film having a level of prestige to it, and Navarrette giving a performance many are hailing as iconic (see just one clip here for an example) it has the potential to go pretty far.

If I had to guess the PGA ten as of now, it would go something like this

Wild Horse Nine

The Odyssey

Digger

Project Hail Mary

Dune: Part Three

Cry to Heaven (if it is to release this year)

A Place In Hell

The Black Ball

Obsession

Some alternates I would consider would be:

Fjord

The Adventures of Cliff Booth

Backrooms

Michael

Disclosure Day

Werwulf

Behemoth!

It’ll be important to keep track of what has buzz, and if it’s manufactured or legitimate.

Oscar Predictions for this Week of 1 June 2026

A couple of changes I have made since last week include

Inde Navarrette in Supporting Actress for Obsession over Tao Okamoto for All of a Sudden, it might seem fairly farfetched as of now, but is the film just too big to ignore?

Schleinzer’s Rose in International Feature over Dhont’s Coward, due to both the idea that having all Cannes films in the lineup seems far-fetched, and Hüller’s presence in the former might help with visibility

With the announcement that Coen’s Jack of Spades is in fact releasing this year, I have moved it into cinematography over The Black Ball

I have moved The Black Ball into production design over Werwulf though this race (as others) seems difficult to figure out

Here they are:

Best Picture

Wild Horse Nine The Odyssey Digger Project Hail Mary Cry to Heaven The Black Ball Dune: Part Three Fjord A Place in Hell No One Cares

(alts: Obsession, The Social Reckoning, All of a Sudden, The Adventures of Cliff Booth, Werwulf, Behemoth!)

Best Director

Martin McDonagh, Wild Horse Nine Christopher Nolan, The Odyssey Tom Ford, Cry to Heaven Cristian Mungiu, Fjord Javier Ambrossi and Javier Calvo, The Black Ball

(alts: Paweł Pawlikowski, Fatherland, Alejandro G. Iñárritu for Digger, Christopher Miller and Phil Lord for Project Hail Mary, Denis Villeneuve, Dune: Part Three )

Best Actor

Tom Cruise, Digger John Malkovich, Wild Horse Nine Matt Damon, The Odyssey Sebastian Stan, Fjord Ryan Gosling, Project Hail Mary

(alts: Pedro Pascal, Behemoth!, John Turturro The Only Living Pickpocket in New York, Jafar Jackson, Michael)

Best Actress

Michelle Williams, A Place In Hell Sandra Hüller, Fatherland Renate Reinsve, Fjord Juliette Binoche, Queen At Sea Cynthia Erivo, Prima Facie

(alts: Mikey Madison, The Social Reckoning, Julianne Moore, No One Cares Sandra Hüller, Rose)

Best Supporting Actor

John Goodman, Digger Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Cry to Heaven Steve Buscemi, Wild Horse Nine Sam Rockwell, Wild Horse Nine Paul Giamatti, No One Cares

(alts: Jeremy Strong, The Social Reckoning, Riz Ahmed, Digger, Willem Dafoe, Werwulf)

Best Supporting Actress

Mariana Di Girolamo, Wild Horse Nine Anne Hathaway, The Odyssey Daisy Edgar-Jones, A Place in Hell Sandra Hüller, Digger Inde Navarrette, Obsession

(alt: Noma Dumezweni, Prima Facie, Tao Okamoto, All of a Sudden or Penélope Cruz, The Invite)

Best Original Screenplay

Wild Horse Nine Digger Fjord A Place In Hell No One Cares

(alt: Obsession, Queen At Sea and Club Kid)

Best Adapted Screenplay

Project Hail Mary Cry to Heaven The Odyssey All of a Sudden The Black Ball

(alts: Dune: Part Three and The Social Reckoning)

Best Casting

Wild Horse Nine Digger The Odyssey Cry to Heaven The Black Ball

(alt: The Social Reckoning and Fjord)

Best International Feature

The Black Ball Fatherland All of a Sudden Minotaur Rose

(Alternate: Coward and Fjord if its eligible)

Best Animated Feature

Wildwood Hoppers Forgotten Island Toy Story 5 Tangles

Best Documentary Feature

Once Upon a Time in Harlem American Doctor Nuisance Bear When a Witness Recants One in a Million

Best Cinematography

The Odyssey Digger Fatherland Dune: Part Three Jack of Spades

Best Editing

Wild Horse Nine The Odyssey Digger Project Hail Mary The Black Ball

Best Production Design

The Odyssey Digger Project Hail Mary Cry to Heaven The Black Ball

Best Costume Design

Cry to Heaven The Odyssey Werwulf Sense and Sensibility The Black Ball

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Digger Werwulf The Odyssey Clayface Resident Evil

Best Visual Effects

Dune: Part Three Project Hail Mary The Odyssey The End of Oak Street Avengers: Doomsday

Best Sound

Dune: Part Three Project Hail Mary The Odyssey The Black Ball The Adventures of Cliff Booth

Best Score

The Odyssey Project Hail Mary Wild Horse Nine Disclosure Day Behemoth!

As always,

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