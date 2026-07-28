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Behemoth! will be the centerpiece of the New York Film Festival, Hollywood Reporter says:

NY Film Festival artistic director Dennis Lim added, “We are delighted to present the world premiere of Tony Gilroy’s anticipated return to the big screen as this year’s NYFF centerpiece. There is so much to savor in this immaculately crafted film, from its creative use of music to its note-perfect ensemble cast. Holding it all together is a tour de force by Pedro Pascal, one of the performances of the year from one of our true movie stars.”

Tony Gilroy is not making a tight political thriller as he’s done in the past with Michael Clayton. Behemoth! appears to be a character study of Alex, played by Pedro Pascal, a child prodigy who leaves Los Angeles for personal reasons, then returns to try to piece back some kind of normal life. Olivia Wilde plays a psycho ex-girlfriend, and Eva Victor plays his new love interest. Here is the trailer:

Since it will be at the NYFF, that means it will skip Venice, Telluride, and Toronto and will hit theaters in December. It looks to be a fairly traditional Oscar bait movie with a nom likely for Pascal and supporting nods for the women. It might get Picture, Director and Screenplay. Who knows? I guess we’ll have to wait and see.