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“One day, you’re 17 and you’re planning for someday. And then quietly, without you ever really noticing, someday is today. And then someday is yesterday. And this is your life.” –John Green

For a time, I felt lost. I was going through the motions of life, wandering aimlessly. I accepted that I would never have a direction like all of my friends who graduated high school and moved on to careers. I worked jobs that led nowhere, feeling useless and depressed. My days came and went, seemingly without meaning. I found myself as a husband, a father, and a leader at work, yet I still felt empty. I reached the age of 33, in the most chaotic year of my life, and just felt lost.

Until one day, I hit my emotional breaking point and decided to go for my dream…

July 25, 2025

“Sasha,

I love AD. You know I’m an avid reader and commenter. I appreciate your absolutely unflinching approach to sticking to your convictions and just throwin’ your middle fingers up in the air to all the haters. It’s honestly inspiring.

I have long wanted to be a writer of some sort, just never knowing how or trying to find my own voice in the craziness of life and an ever-changing society. I know you’ve lost a lot of staff, and it got me wondering…maybe I could take my shot and approach you about being a content creator for AD. I don’t know if there’s an opportunity for that at the moment, but Oscar season is coming, so here I am.

Are you hiring? Are there any opportunities at AD?! How can I help, if I even can…? Don’t feel any pressure if the answer is no. AD is a forever home no matter what. I just felt like now was my chance to try. Thanks for being you, and thanks for AD.

-Jerm”

As they say, the rest is history.

When I sent that message to Sasha, I thought for sure I’d either be denied or ignored. I never expected to get the chance to actually write for Awards Daily. This website had been my escape, a place where I’d grown and learned from so many people since I was 17. It never occurred to me that I could actually pursue this until I realized I needed to prove to myself, and to my children, that you really can chase your dreams.

A whole year has gone by in the blink of an eye.

I have a wonderful friend, mentor, and boss in Sasha Stone. I feel honored that I get to say that, and I always will. She is controversial. She is strong. She refuses to back down, much to the annoyance of her many haters. She has been in my corner from day one, rooting me on, encouraging me, and helping me navigate this position.

If there’s one word that comes to mind when I think of Sasha, it’s misunderstood. She has a big heart. She is not the hateful or vile person people make her out to be. She meets you where you are and lifts you up if you approach her with mutual love and respect.

And SCOTT!!!! The well of knowledge. The deep, critical thinker. He’s incredibly smart, and I get to call him both a friend and a co-worker. He’s deeply caring and has a huge heart. I feel like I’m learning something from him all the time, and I’m ten years older than he is!

I wouldn’t have these two wonderful people in my life had I continued sitting on the sidelines of my own life. I took my shot. And here I am. I have learned so much from Sasha and Scott. I have learned so much about myself, and I have grown tremendously as both a writer and a thinker. It has been one of the best years of my life. My sons think I’m cool and famous, which is hilarious, and I refuse to correct them. But I did it, I proved to myself, and to my children, that you really can go after your dreams. It is never too late.

All of you in the comments have been such a highlight of my year. Most of you have been incredibly supportive of my new role and so kind in participating in all my rankings and lists. There really isn’t another comment section like ours. I call it my dysfunctional family, and I love it. Your collective knowledge of film and awards regularly leaves me wowed, dumbfounded, and inspired. I hope you all feel the same way I do, because you are what makes this place feel like home.

Now, as I begin Year 2 here, I hope AD continues to thrive. Our podcast is growing, exciting things are happening, and we aren’t going anywhere. We love our devoted commenters and listeners, even the ones who only show up to hate on us. I also hope for a great Oscar season. It may seem a little “meh” right now, but there’s nowhere to go but up after last year’s trainwreck! I hope you’ll continue to join us, sharing your love and passion for film and awards.

Thank you, my friends, for reading, listening, and getting to know me.

Thank you, Scott, for your friendship.

Thank you, Sasha. Words cannot express how much you’ve changed my life and given me a direction I never thought I’d have.

And finally,

Thank you, Academy…

For giving us the Oscars.