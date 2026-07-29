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Tragic and shocking news this morning that Glen Hansard who won an Oscar for the song from Once has died in a motorcycle accident in Ireland, the New York Times reports.

Glen Hansard, the Oscar-winning singer songwriter who was best known as the frontman of the popular Irish band the Frames, died on Wednesday in a motorcycle crash in Dublin. He was 56.

Mr. Hansard’s representative, ATC Management, confirmed the songwriter’s death on his website.

Micheál Martin, Ireland’s prime minister, known in the country as the taoiseach, wrote on social media: “Deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Glen Hansard. A talented musician and actor who made a significant contribution to Ireland’s cultural landscape over many years.”

The Irish police issued a news release on Wednesday appealing for witnesses to the crash in the Lucan area of West Dublin. The crash, involving a motorcycle and car, occurred shortly before 4:30 a.m., the news release said. It did not name Mr. Hansard but said that “the motorcyclist, a man in his 50s, was treated at the scene but was pronounced deceased a short time later.” On Wednesday, the Irish news media reported that Mr. Hansard was the victim.

Mr. Hansard, who began performing as a busker on the streets of Dublin, formed the Frames in 1990, and the band went on to have multiple hit albums in Ireland. He came to more international fame after starring in “Once,” a movie about an Irish street musician and the woman he falls for. He and his co-star, Marketa Irglova, won a 2008 Academy Award for best song for “Falling Slowly,” which is featured in the film.