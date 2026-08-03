As we enter the month of August, and the summer movie season enters a phase where the major films of the season (specifically Nolan’s The Odyssey, Cretton’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and a few others), are what will drive the box office for the remaining time until Autumn roles around with some films along the way, Oscar watchers and Awards journalists in general will turn towards the Fall Film Festival, and make guestimates, or inferences, over what will be the major standouts, and what might disappoint, though many will prefer to look towards the former.
Though the Fall Film Festivals are very much something to discuss and ponder, it’s really all just speculation until it eventually commences. The narratives regarding what is unseen are only that, mere speculation, and the chances of it taking off, or becoming nothing more than a theory of the Award Season, are difficult to really envision. All of this is just an attempt to explain how no one really knows anything until a film premieres, and one should be open to every possible outcome.
What Narratives Could Define the Season?
If this is one aspect that is really separating the 2026 film year from any other in recent memory, is the consistent question and pause on whether “Cinema is truly back” financially and culturally. With the success of films from Antoine Fuqua’s Michael, to the already mentioned Nolan’s The Odyssey, to Lord and Miller’s Project Hail Mary, to Barker’s Obsession, and Parsons’ Backrooms, the zeitgeist of the film medium, and its impact on popular discussion and trends is very apparent, though it is fairly unknown if this is going to be sustained, or if it really is just circumstantial due to the films that are currently out.
This just in, the weekend of July 31st-August 2nd is slated to be the biggest domestic weekend at the box office with just north of $400 million spread out between three films (Spider-Man: Brand New Day, The Odyssey, and Toy Story 5 combined). This is something that the industry cannot, or at least should not, ignore. One can find the source of this information here
The three films that reflect this phenomenon of box office and mass appeal would be Lord and Miller’s Project Hail Mary, Nolan’s The Odyssey, and Barker’s Obsession, three films that could very much stay in the conversation for Best Picture down the road. One reflected an appeal with generic normies (Project Hail Mary), another reflected an appeal with the younger crowd (Obsession), and the last reflected an appeal with both the cinephile audience and the general public (The Odyssey).
Christopher Nolan’s film is going to be tough to deny. In addition to its financial prospects, there is much goodwill for what the filmmaker has crafted, and if a directing win is on the table, a picture win, and many others, might as well follow suit. If Project Hail Mary is a film for the normies, Nolan’s goes the extra mile to be a film that strikes a balance between those individuals and those more in tune with auteur cinema, akin to films that have often gone on to win Best Picture. There’s just not a lot that can really derail it, and a film must be more “significant” or “undeniable” that can prevail, but it’s hard to really discuss that alternative sight unseen.
As we head into August, I thought it would be a good idea to do sort of a guild preview, as in what films I believe will get into trifecta of PGA/DGA/SAG
PGA
- The Odyssey
- Wild Horse Nine
- Project Hail Mary
- La Bola Negra
- Digger
- Obsession
- Dune: Part Three
- The Debut
- The Invite
- Ink
DGA
- Christopher Nolan, The Odyssey
- Martin McDonagh, Wild Horse Nine
- Javier Ambrossi & Javier Calvo, La Bola Negra
- Alejandro G. Iñárritu, Digger
- Christopher Lord and Phil Miller, Project Hail Mary
SAG(Actor) Ensemble
- The Odyssey
- Digger
- Wild Horse Nine
- La Bola Negra
- The Invite
Oscar Predictions for Week of 3 August, 2026
Not much to note of this week regarding major titles, but if there is one change one could make it could be
- The Odyssey at #1 in Best Sound over Dune: Part Three
Best Picture
- The Odyssey
- Wild Horse Nine
- La Bola Negra (The Black Ball)
- Project Hail Mary
- Digger
- Obsession
- Dune: Part Three
- The Debut
- The Invite
- Fjord
(alts: Ink, Misty Green, Elsinore, The Social Reckoning, All of a Sudden, The Adventures of Cliff Booth, Disclosure Day, Werwulf, Behemoth!)
Best Director
- Christopher Nolan, The Odyssey
- Martin McDonagh, Wild Horse Nine
- Javier Ambrossi and Javier Calvo, La Bola Negra (The Black Ball)
- Alejandro G. Iñarritu, Digger
- Cristian Mungiu, Fjord
(alts: Paweł Pawlikowski, Fatherland, Christopher Miller and Phil Lord for Project Hail Mary, Denis Villeneuve, Dune: Part Three Steven Spielberg, Disclosure Day)
Best Actor
- Tom Cruise, Digger
- Matt Damon, The Odyssey
- John Malkovich, Wild Horse Nine
- Ryan Gosling, Project Hail Mary
- Andrew Scott, Elsinore
(alts: Sebastian Stan, Fjord Brad Pitt, The Adventures of Cliff Booth, Pedro Pascal, Behemoth!, John Turturro The Only Living Pickpocket in New York, Jaafar Jackson, Michael)
Best Actress
- Inde Navarrette, Obsession
- Julianne Moore, The Debut
- Sandra Hüller, Rose
- Cynthia Erivo, Prima Facie
- Juliette Binoche, Queen At Sea
(alts: Rosalind Eleazar, Misty Green Ruth Madeley, Being Heumann Renate Reinsve, Fjord Mikey Madison, The Social Reckoning, Sandra Hüller, Rose or Fatherland, Emily Blunt, Disclosure Day )
Best Supporting Actor
- Paul Giamatti, The Debut
- John Goodman, Digger
- Steve Buscemi, Wild Horse Nine
- Sam Rockwell, Wild Horse Nine
- John Leguizamo, The Odyssey
(alts: Guitarricadelafuente, La Bola Negra Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Riz Ahmed, Digger, Willem Dafoe, Werwulf)
Best Supporting Actress
- Mariana Di Girolamo, Wild Horse Nine
- Anne Hathaway, The Odyssey
- Penélope Cruz, La Bola Negra (The Black Ball)
- Olivia Colman, Elsinore
- Sandra Hüller, Digger
(alts: Tao Okamoto, All of a Sudden or Penélope Cruz, The Invite Sandra Hüller, Project Hail Mary, Samantha Morton, The Odyssey )
Best Original Screenplay
- Wild Horse Nine
- Digger
- Fjord
- The Debut
- Obsession
(alts: Misty Green, Queen At Sea and Club Kid)
Best Adapted Screenplay
- Project Hail Mary
- The Odyssey
- La Bola Negra (The Black Ball)
- The Invite
- Ink
(alts: The Social Reckoning, All of A Sudden, Dune: Part Three)
Best Casting
- The Odyssey
- Digger
- Wild Horse Nine
- La Bola Negra (The Black Ball)
- Obsession
(alts: Being Heumann, The Social Reckoning and The Debut)
Best International Feature
- La Bola Negra (The Black Ball)
- Fjord
- All of a Sudden
- Fatherland
- Rose
(Alternate: Coward and Minotaur)
Best Animated Feature
- Wildwood
- Hoppers
- Forgotten Island
- Toy Story 5
- Iron Boy
Best Documentary Feature
- Once Upon a Time in Harlem
- American Doctor
- 14th
- One in a Million
- To Hold a Mountain
Best Cinematography
- The Odyssey
- Digger
- Fatherland
- Dune: Part Three
- La Bola Negra (The Black Ball)
Best Editing
- The Odyssey
- Wild Horse Nine
- Digger
- Project Hail Mary
- La Bola Negra (The Black Ball)
Best Production Design
- The Odyssey
- Digger
- Project Hail Mary
- Dune: Part Three
- Werwulf
Best Costume Design
- The Odyssey
- Werwulf
- Sense and Sensibility
- La Bola Negra (The Black Ball)
- Dune: Part Three
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
- Digger
- Werwulf
- The Odyssey
- Clayface
- Michael
Best Visual Effects
- Dune: Part Three
- Project Hail Mary
- The Odyssey
- The End of Oak Street
- Avengers: Doomsday
Best Sound
- The Odyssey
- Dune: Part Three
- Project Hail Mary
- La Bola Negra (The Black Ball)
- Disclosure Day
Best Score
- The Odyssey
- La Bola Negra (The Black Ball)
- Wild Horse Nine
- Disclosure Day
- Project Hail Mary
Best Song
- I Knew It, I Knew You from Toy Story 5
- TBD from La Bola Negra (The Black Ball)
- How to Write a Song (Without You) from Power Ballad
- Untitled song from The Debut
- Diane Warren Track (not sure of which film but one will present itself as it always does, perhaps Somewhere We All Belong From The Crystal Planet)
As always,
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