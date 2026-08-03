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As we enter the month of August, and the summer movie season enters a phase where the major films of the season (specifically Nolan’s The Odyssey, Cretton’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and a few others), are what will drive the box office for the remaining time until Autumn roles around with some films along the way, Oscar watchers and Awards journalists in general will turn towards the Fall Film Festival, and make guestimates, or inferences, over what will be the major standouts, and what might disappoint, though many will prefer to look towards the former.

Though the Fall Film Festivals are very much something to discuss and ponder, it’s really all just speculation until it eventually commences. The narratives regarding what is unseen are only that, mere speculation, and the chances of it taking off, or becoming nothing more than a theory of the Award Season, are difficult to really envision. All of this is just an attempt to explain how no one really knows anything until a film premieres, and one should be open to every possible outcome.

What Narratives Could Define the Season?

If this is one aspect that is really separating the 2026 film year from any other in recent memory, is the consistent question and pause on whether “Cinema is truly back” financially and culturally. With the success of films from Antoine Fuqua’s Michael, to the already mentioned Nolan’s The Odyssey, to Lord and Miller’s Project Hail Mary, to Barker’s Obsession, and Parsons’ Backrooms, the zeitgeist of the film medium, and its impact on popular discussion and trends is very apparent, though it is fairly unknown if this is going to be sustained, or if it really is just circumstantial due to the films that are currently out.

This just in, the weekend of July 31st-August 2nd is slated to be the biggest domestic weekend at the box office with just north of $400 million spread out between three films (Spider-Man: Brand New Day, The Odyssey, and Toy Story 5 combined). This is something that the industry cannot, or at least should not, ignore. One can find the source of this information here

The three films that reflect this phenomenon of box office and mass appeal would be Lord and Miller’s Project Hail Mary, Nolan’s The Odyssey, and Barker’s Obsession, three films that could very much stay in the conversation for Best Picture down the road. One reflected an appeal with generic normies (Project Hail Mary), another reflected an appeal with the younger crowd (Obsession), and the last reflected an appeal with both the cinephile audience and the general public (The Odyssey).

Christopher Nolan’s film is going to be tough to deny. In addition to its financial prospects, there is much goodwill for what the filmmaker has crafted, and if a directing win is on the table, a picture win, and many others, might as well follow suit. If Project Hail Mary is a film for the normies, Nolan’s goes the extra mile to be a film that strikes a balance between those individuals and those more in tune with auteur cinema, akin to films that have often gone on to win Best Picture. There’s just not a lot that can really derail it, and a film must be more “significant” or “undeniable” that can prevail, but it’s hard to really discuss that alternative sight unseen.

As we head into August, I thought it would be a good idea to do sort of a guild preview, as in what films I believe will get into trifecta of PGA/DGA/SAG

PGA

The Odyssey

Wild Horse Nine

Project Hail Mary

La Bola Negra

Digger

Obsession

Dune: Part Three

The Debut

The Invite

Ink

DGA

Christopher Nolan, The Odyssey

Martin McDonagh, Wild Horse Nine

Javier Ambrossi & Javier Calvo, La Bola Negra

Alejandro G. Iñárritu, Digger

Christopher Lord and Phil Miller, Project Hail Mary

SAG(Actor) Ensemble

The Odyssey

Digger

Wild Horse Nine

La Bola Negra

The Invite

Oscar Predictions for Week of 3 August, 2026

Not much to note of this week regarding major titles, but if there is one change one could make it could be

The Odyssey at #1 in Best Sound over Dune: Part Three

Best Picture

The Odyssey Wild Horse Nine La Bola Negra (The Black Ball) Project Hail Mary Digger Obsession Dune: Part Three The Debut The Invite Fjord

(alts: Ink, Misty Green, Elsinore, The Social Reckoning, All of a Sudden, The Adventures of Cliff Booth, Disclosure Day, Werwulf, Behemoth!)

Best Director

Christopher Nolan, The Odyssey Martin McDonagh, Wild Horse Nine Javier Ambrossi and Javier Calvo, La Bola Negra (The Black Ball) Alejandro G. Iñarritu, Digger Cristian Mungiu, Fjord

(alts: Paweł Pawlikowski, Fatherland, Christopher Miller and Phil Lord for Project Hail Mary, Denis Villeneuve, Dune: Part Three Steven Spielberg, Disclosure Day)

Best Actor

Tom Cruise, Digger Matt Damon, The Odyssey John Malkovich, Wild Horse Nine Ryan Gosling, Project Hail Mary Andrew Scott, Elsinore

(alts: Sebastian Stan, Fjord Brad Pitt, The Adventures of Cliff Booth, Pedro Pascal, Behemoth!, John Turturro The Only Living Pickpocket in New York, Jaafar Jackson, Michael)

Best Actress

Inde Navarrette, Obsession Julianne Moore, The Debut Sandra Hüller, Rose Cynthia Erivo, Prima Facie Juliette Binoche, Queen At Sea

(alts: Rosalind Eleazar, Misty Green Ruth Madeley, Being Heumann Renate Reinsve, Fjord Mikey Madison, The Social Reckoning, Sandra Hüller, Rose or Fatherland, Emily Blunt, Disclosure Day )

Best Supporting Actor

Paul Giamatti, The Debut John Goodman, Digger Steve Buscemi, Wild Horse Nine Sam Rockwell, Wild Horse Nine John Leguizamo, The Odyssey

(alts: Guitarricadelafuente, La Bola Negra Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Riz Ahmed, Digger, Willem Dafoe, Werwulf)

Best Supporting Actress

Mariana Di Girolamo, Wild Horse Nine Anne Hathaway, The Odyssey Penélope Cruz, La Bola Negra (The Black Ball) Olivia Colman, Elsinore Sandra Hüller, Digger

(alts: Tao Okamoto, All of a Sudden or Penélope Cruz, The Invite Sandra Hüller, Project Hail Mary, Samantha Morton, The Odyssey )

Best Original Screenplay

Wild Horse Nine Digger Fjord The Debut Obsession

(alts: Misty Green, Queen At Sea and Club Kid)

Best Adapted Screenplay

Project Hail Mary The Odyssey La Bola Negra (The Black Ball) The Invite Ink

(alts: The Social Reckoning, All of A Sudden, Dune: Part Three)

Best Casting

The Odyssey Digger Wild Horse Nine La Bola Negra (The Black Ball) Obsession

(alts: Being Heumann, The Social Reckoning and The Debut)

Best International Feature

La Bola Negra (The Black Ball) Fjord All of a Sudden Fatherland Rose

(Alternate: Coward and Minotaur)

Best Animated Feature

Wildwood Hoppers Forgotten Island Toy Story 5 Iron Boy

Best Documentary Feature

Once Upon a Time in Harlem American Doctor 14th One in a Million To Hold a Mountain

Best Cinematography

The Odyssey Digger Fatherland Dune: Part Three La Bola Negra (The Black Ball)

Best Editing

The Odyssey Wild Horse Nine Digger Project Hail Mary La Bola Negra (The Black Ball)

Best Production Design

The Odyssey Digger Project Hail Mary Dune: Part Three Werwulf

Best Costume Design

The Odyssey Werwulf Sense and Sensibility La Bola Negra (The Black Ball) Dune: Part Three

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Digger Werwulf The Odyssey Clayface Michael

Best Visual Effects

Dune: Part Three Project Hail Mary The Odyssey The End of Oak Street Avengers: Doomsday

Best Sound

The Odyssey Dune: Part Three Project Hail Mary La Bola Negra (The Black Ball) Disclosure Day

Best Score

The Odyssey La Bola Negra (The Black Ball) Wild Horse Nine Disclosure Day Project Hail Mary

Best Song

I Knew It, I Knew You from Toy Story 5 TBD from La Bola Negra (The Black Ball) How to Write a Song (Without You) from Power Ballad Untitled song from The Debut Diane Warren Track (not sure of which film but one will present itself as it always does, perhaps Somewhere We All Belong From The Crystal Planet)

As always,

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