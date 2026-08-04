Gala & Special Presentations
- Opening Film: Being Heumann by Siân Heder
- Closing Film: Villeneuve: The Rise of a Legend by Yan Lanouette Turgeon
- A Talent for Murder by Anton Corbijn
- Babies by Lauren Miller Rogen
- Evil Genius by Courteney Cox
- Misty Green by Chris Rock
- Onwards and Sideways by John Madden
- Tenzing by Jennifer Peedom [1]
Centerpiece Program Highlights
- Dorothy by Karthik Subbaraj
- Four Seasons in Java by Kamila Andini
- Inherit by Banjong Pisanthanakun
- Our Loves by Avi Nesher
- The Surgeon by Roshan Sethi
- Trash Mountain by Kris Rey
Platform Competition
- Angh (Theja Rio)
- Brace Your Heart (Amanda Kernell)
- Masc (Bertil Nilsson)
- The Smell of Apples (John Trengove)
- The World Before (Yoon Dan-bi
Deadline has posted the final lineup for the Toronto International Film Festival:
Wavelength:
Features
- At Night | Beatrice Gibson | United Kingdom, France
North American Premiere
- Double Freedom (La libertad doble) | Lisandro Alonso | Chile, Argentina, Luxembourg, Germany,
United Kingdom
North American Premiere
- Everything Else is Noise (Lo demás es ruido) | Nicolás Pereda | Germany, Canada, Mexico
North American Premiere
- Life of Jorge Luis Borges (Biografía de Jorge Luis Borges) | Mariano Llinás | Argentina
North American Premiere
- London | Sebastian Brameshuber | Austria
North American Premiere
- My Wife Cries (Meine Frau Weint) | Angela Schanelec | Germany, France
North American Premiere
- Nobody’s Violence (Violence du corps de l’autre) | Denis Côté | Canada
North American Premiere
- Once Upon a Time in Harlem | William Greaves, David Greaves | USA
Canadian Premiere
- The Black Box is Orange | Yuula Benivolski | Canada
World Premiere
- The Diary of a Chambermaid (Le journal d’une femme de chambre) | Radu Jude | France, Romania
North American Premiere
- The Remotes | John Torres | Philippines
World Premiere
Shorts
WAVELENGTHS 1: HOUSE AND HOME
- Two Pids | John Smith | United Kingdom
North American Premiere
- After Image | Rita Ferrando | Canada, Argentina
World Premiere
- Moon Palace (月宫 ) | Jiaqi Yu | China, USA
World Premiere
- Microcosmic Orbit: Encased | Danaya Chulphuthiphong | Thailand
North American Premiere
- The Address Book | Mustafa Uzuner | Canada
World Premiere | 16mm
- Chronicle of Tiredness (Crónica del cansancio) | Natalia Marín | Spain
North American Premiere
WAVELENGTHS 2: THIS SUFFOCATING NOW
- Ghazal-e Sorkh (غزال سرخ) | Maryam Tafakory | Iran, United Kingdom, France
World Premiere
- TM | Takehisa Kosugi | Japan | 1974
International Premiere of new restoration
- Fire Flies (咒语 ) | Zheng Lu Xinyuan | China
World Premiere
- Splits in Two | Simon Liu | Hong Kong, USA
World Premiere
- This Suffocating Now | Vika Kirchenbauer | Germany
North American Premiere
WAVELENGTHS 3: TIME AND TIDE
- Forever…Forever | Johann Lurf | Austria, France
North American Premiere | 70mmLa Prospettiva (1653) | Ben Russell | France, Italy
World Premiere
- Electric Fragments No. 1 – Rom (Men) (Frammenti Elettrici No. 1 – Rom (Uomini)) | Yervant
Gianikian, Angela Ricci Lucchi | Italy | 2001
- Fevers | James Richards | Germany, United Kingdom
North American Premiere
WAVELENGTHS: ANOUSHAHPOUR/ALJAFARI
- Peacocks Come with the Clouds
Parastoo Anoushahpour | Iran, Canada
World Premiere
- Masao Adachi Takes a Passport Photo (足立正生、パスポート写真を撮る
Kamal Aljafari |Germany, France, Japan
World Premiere
TIFF Classics
- Ken Russell’s The Devils | Ken Russell | United Kingdom |1971
North American Premiere of 4K restoration, courtesy of Warner Bros. Clockwork
- Kissed | Lynne Stopkewich | Canada | 1996
World Premiere of 4K restoration, courtesy of Canadian International Pictures
- Report to Mother (Amma Ariyan) | John Abraham | India | 1986
North American Premiere of 4K restoration, courtesy of Film Heritage Foundation
- Spring in a Small Town (Xiao cheng zhi chun) | Fei Mu | China | 1948
World Premiere of 4K restoration, courtesy of the China Film Archive
- Ten Dark Women (Kuroi jûnin no onna) | Kon Ichikawa | Japan | 1961
North American Premiere of 4K restoration, courtesy of Kadokawa Corporation
Pelechian Project
- Land of the People | Artavazd Pelechian | Armenia, USSR | 1966 (10 mins.)
- The Beginning | Artavazd Pelechian | Armenia, USSR | 1967 (10 mins.)
- We | Artavazd Pelechian | Armenia, USSR | 1969 (27 mins.)
- The Seasons | Artavazd Pelechian | Armenia, USSR | 1975 (31 mins.)
- The End | Artavazd Pelechian | Armenia | 1992 (8 mins)