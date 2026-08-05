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Being that I am a Lizzie Borden fanatic, I have already made my objections to the casting of Abby Borden known. The only thing anyone ever said about her was that she was short and plump – unlike tall and pretty Rebecca Hall. It kind of matters because otherwise, Lizzie might not have been able to overpower her. Andrew Borden likewise was no Charlie Hunnam. But people don’t watch ugly people.

I will love this show if it is very detailed and specific about the crime unfolding that day. I have been wishing for someone to tell the story as it really might have happened.

Lizzie was very likely a lesbian. I imagine that part of the story will be front and center, considering she likely had a relationship with an actress named Nance O’Neil. This will repeat the theory that Lizzie committed the murders in the nude to avoid blood spatter since none was found on her. I don’t think that’s what happened. I think she covered herself in a different dress, which she then burned. Anyway, here are the pictures. Ella Beatty (nepo baby of Warren Beatty and Annette Bening) has Lizzie’s eyes, that’s for sure.