Best Actor is already too crowded, but I don’t know, guys, this looks pretty great and will now have its World Premiere in Venice. Zendaya, Tom Holland and Robert Pattinson are in like every movie this year.

From director Lance Oppenheim and starring Robert Pattinson, Merritt Wever, Skyler Gisondo, Matthew Maher and Bokeem Woodbine, in theaters September 25.

Real life events: Chris Hansen and his team used increasingly unethical practices to trap various men on camera and convict them of being child molesters. Some of them really were dangerous predators, but in one high-profile case, a man was driven to suicide after Hansen’s camera team showed up at his door.

The movie is obviously drawing on dark satire to tell this story of a complicated anti-hero. I predict it will be a huge success as this is one of the more compelling themes to Gen-Z women.

It would also end the series. Great stuff, as usual, from A24.