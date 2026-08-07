The Daily Wire has posted the trailer for the sequel to Run Hide Fight: Infidels starring Jonathan Major. It’s not really a kind of film for, say, Film Twitter or film critics but it might be a movie some people are interested in seeing. It will be released on September 16 exclusively on the Daily Wire’s site. It does feel like culture has shifted a bit since the last time the Daily Wire released movies, like the original Run Hide Fight or What is a Woman or Am I Racist? I’m glad things have mellowed out. We’re still not out of the totalitarian woods yet, but we’re getting there.

Anyway, the troll factor is a level 10 for this one.

“When radical Islamic terrorists hijack a liberal college’s pro-Palestine encampment to enforce barbaric Sharia law on students and execute infidels in a makeshift caliphate, a ragtag band of red-blooded students, a security guard tired of ‘Uncle Tom’ smears, and a Delta Force vet must arm up to save their clueless peers and keep America from surrendering to the enemy on its own soil. Coming exclusively to The Daily Wire, September 16.”