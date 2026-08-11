The trailer for Verity just dropped. This is 100% my jam. I love these juicy Lifetime movie-type thrillers. They are my guilty pleasure and so, of all of the films that are coming out soon, this one is on my most-anticipated list. Doesn’t it look good? I hope it’s better than The Housemaid.

On August 14th, she’ll also star in The End of Oak Street:

The question is how to solve a problem like Anne Hathaway? She’s having quite the year. She was in the (badly reviewed) Mother Mary:

And she was in the blockbuster hit, The Devil Wears Prada 2 (one of the worst films of the year, in my opinion). This clip alone is Peak Woke cringe. Do we really think Anna Wintour would have a plus-sized assistant? And no one comments on it? If they did, I missed it. Yes, it would be within the realm of virtue signaling to do so but they kind of pretend like it’s all perfectly ordinary to have their cake and eat it too (so to speak).

But Hathaway was perfectly fine, given she had to act in a terrible film with a terrible script.

And her best shot for an Oscar nomination, her supporting turn in The Odyssey.

And if that weren’t enough, she’s been killing it on the red carpet while pregnant. She is just absurdly beautiful.

This is the kind of year where Hathaway might get two nominations but none of the films where she is lead seem to take her there. Either way, she’ll be looking at an Oscar nod in Supporting to cap off her insanely successful year.