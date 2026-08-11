In last week’s podcast post, a dear friend and avid reader and listener of our Front Runners and Challengers podcast suggested a fun new segment for the show, and we have decided to deliver on that suggestion!

We want YOU, our readers and listeners, to ask us any questions you may have about all things film, awards, and TV for Sasha, Scott, and me. We’ll go through the questions and pick some of the best, most interesting, and maybe even unexpected ones to answer on the podcast.

Our hope is that this becomes a fun new way for us to engage with all of you! The only thing we ask is that you keep your questions respectful and kind.

We’re excited to see what you come up with, so start dropping us your questions in the comment section below, and don’t miss this new segment on an upcoming episode of Front Runners and Challengers!