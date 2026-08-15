Not all of Hollywood is in a cult, but most of it is under the thumb of one. They are ruled by fear, and that has led to the kind of totalitarianism that has ruined the entire industry, even if they have the best of intentions. Most people would crawl over cut glass to be offered a job directing, but not to Ally Pankiw, who directed an episode of Black Mirror and, along with her soul sister Kate Herron, has not only turned down directing an episode of Harry Potter but also has to virtue signal to the world that she did it, ya know, FOR LIKES!

No, I’m not kidding. That is how deep the pathology goes. After all of the blather and hysteria around women not getting jobs, here is one who was offered one, then had the luxury of turning it down:

Ah, the virtue signal. See how righteous and good I am? The virtue signal will get a pay-off, just look at all the likes. 61K people LOVED that she, a female director, had the luxury of turning down a job because JK Rowling has opinions they don’t like. That’s where “feminism” has now arrived.

“I assumed as much,” says the agent, and then “agrees.” This is not something that can be fixed. They know, of course, that her two-bit career built on virtue signaling and inclusive mandates would be over if she took the job. Because they’re all totalitarians at best, and closer to fascists than Trump and MAGA will ever be.

JK Rowling wrote one of the most successful books of all time and did so as a single mother. Her success should be celebrated by women, but not these women, no, she is “transphobic” and directing an episode would be “funding transphobia.” That is how the wheels of totalitarianism turn. This is what cults do: obey or else, believe what we believe, or else.

This is what it feels like to go against the cult. I know firsthand. This is nearly every publicist that covers the Oscar beat and nearly every person working in Hollywood. There aren’t many out there who are strong and brave enough to go against the cult. That’s why it all has to be ripped from their hands and built anew.

Pankiw will, of course, be rewarded for this and promoted. That’s all you have to do in Hollywood is virtue signal in the right direction, and boy does she ever:

We want jobs, but only if they are 100% in compliance with our Woketopia. So don’t even OFFER us jobs unless you check ALL the boxes. We support women! Except that ya don’t. You want women to behave and to follow your own strident rules.

JK Rowling has every right to think what she wants to think. If she believes women have a right to their own privacy and that children must be protected from dangerous medical procedures and that women have the right to play in sports without having to compete with biological men, then that is her right. If directors like Ally Pankiw have the luxury of picking and choosing projects based on politics, well then, we can say there is no problem hiring women directors. The problem is finding ideologically compliant projects that they’ll deign to take.

She isn’t the only one either, as this Hollywood Reporter story reports:

The post inspired director Kate Herron (Loki, Doctor Who) to write in the comments, “They’ve asked me twice and I’ve had to explain my answer is never going to change from a ‘no.’”

Pankiw added in her Story, “Also want to shout out the amazing @herronthatkate who also said ‘no’ … twice! And that’s actually hard!”

Shame on them. They are so lucky that anyone would ask them to direct ANYTHING, let alone something on HBO. Two female directors who turned down jobs most people would do anything to get because they were not ideologically pure enough. My goodness, what a mess. That’s some “white privilege” right there.

JK Rowling has more talent and courage than either of these women will ever have in their entire lifetimes. They obey. They follow the herd, all the while pretending they’re original and quirky. No, they’re compliant and obedient, just like every other woman who works in Hollywood now.

Someday, these women will evolve and be embarrassed by how they behaved. AOC might want to check in with them if she wants to put an end to “Woke 1.0”.