This film dropped on my feed on YouTube, though I’d never heard of it. It’s part of a crowdsourcing Kickstarter campaign, though there won’t be an official link until September 1. The images are of nostalgia of the 1980s, famous movie quotes and songs. If you lived through the 1980s as a teenager like I did (I graduated high school in 1983), this will resonate deeply with you.

It appears to be taking a while to get off the ground, as the first trailer for it was released two years ago:

This makes me smile. Take me back, Clarence.

It looks like they’ve kept it going and will have a new Kickstarter soon. All inquiries should be directed to: paovintagetribute@gmail.com

One year ago, this trailer:

And finally, the final trailer. I wish them the best of luck. I will be signing on as a contributor once the link goes live, which I hope it does!

They might have thought they had something when they released this tribute video 6 years ago and it got 24 million views.

Netflix should pick this up, turn it into a miniseries.