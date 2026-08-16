You’d think this wonderful movie was made by AI, but it wasn’t. They use practical effects and have a large crew, credits to follow the video. Here it is, in all of its glory.

I actually think the first Star Wars, you know, the one they called “A New Hope” was the best one. The only one that comes even close is The Empire Strikes Back. The original is the only one with a great story. It might be a little primitive compared to the others but we knew the characters and became invested in the outcome. That’s why it makes a funny parody. The story is one we all know very well.

It’s a great time to be a creative person. You have every tool at your disposal. All you really need is a good idea. To get a good idea, you have to be brave enough to tell the truth. If you can do that, you can tell a good story.