Another week, and another time to anoint this as a true “calm before the storm” segment, where there just isn’t much to speculate on that hasn’t already been discussed at length by many other individuals. The wait-and-see mentality is one that is easier said than done for many, but it is one that must be accomplished before the Fall Film Festivals take off. What one can do before the festivals happen (we are looking at just shy of three weeks until it all occurs), is to look at specific qualities of the films in question and see if there is room for success outside of said key category. For this article, as previous ones have focused on direction or filmmaking quality overall, this one can focus on narratives that everyone, including those who don’t follow the Oscar race truly know, those being, acting prospects and the narratives that drive them.

What Acting Contenders Really Stick Out?

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the films that really have the most notable acting contenders or individuals who can go the distance are found in Best Picture players. Part of the reason a film like Nolan’s The Odyssey is so strong is due to both its ensemble cast and its individual contenders Matt Damon who is playing the titular role and has a strong amount of reverence with both the film industry and the general public overall, to Anne Hathaway, who is having a strong year and a “comeback narrative” dubbed by some, to an ensemble cast that is both familiar, and sprawling, from young and up and coming actors (Zendaya and Tom Holland specifically), to veterans who have never really be given a moment to shine (John Leguizamo and Samantha Morton). Do not be surprised if it wins SAG Ensemble in a sweep of the season, as it really has the potential to be a juggernaut, though again, it’s way to early to suggest anything dominant this far out.

Though some argue it’s not as strong as it once was at the start of the season, Phil Lord and Christopher Miller’s Project Hail Mary almost succeeds entirely because of its central lead performance by Ryan Gosling, whose screen presence defines that said film. Some have taken him out, citing a competitive acting race, but others, me included, have really stuck with him due to a perceived idea of how strong the film can be and how correlated Gosling is to the film’s overall success. It would be a shame and unfortunate if the performance did not make the final five come January.

However, the obvious contender that is practically an Oscar film because of its central performance is Curry Barker’s Obsession, with Inde Navarrette giving a career-starting performance that sticks with anyone who watches it. It’s the type of film that has a singular element or aspect (in this case, performance) and goes as far as it possibly can because of its presence more than anything else. If she is, in fact, the frontrunner to potentially win the category, the film’s potential presence in Best Picture and other categories would be evidence of just how strong she ultimately is.

Outside of these core three films, there are others that are on the cusp due to the acting prospects. Olivia Wilde’s The Invite is on the map because of its quartet, and its success with the public is entirely due to the work of these four people, in addition to the screenplay that is present. Of the films that have premiered at Cannes but I have yet to see, this is also present, with Los Jovis’ La Bola Negra and Cristian Mungiu’s Fjord being driven, the former by an ensemble cast that makes the film stand out, and the latter featuring two up and coming stars in Stan and Reinsve.

Of the films that are yet to premiere, acting prospects also drive them. From Iñárritu’s Digger which features an ensemble driven by Cruise, to Eisenberg’s The Debut featuring Moore and Giamatti, to McDonagh’s Wild Horse Nine which has a small ensemble full of many individuals that audiences and critics are aware of, it’s wait and see to find out if these films have what it takes to go the distance. We will know soon enough.

Oscar Predictions For Week of 17 August 2026

Not much to note, but two specific changes

La Bola Negra has been moved up to #1 in Original Song, the title being La Nieve over Toy Story 5’s I Knew It, I Knew You

Whalefall has been moved up into the Visual Effects five over The End of Oak Street

Best Picture

The Odyssey Wild Horse Nine La Bola Negra (The Black Ball) Project Hail Mary Digger Obsession Dune: Part Three The Debut The Invite Fjord

(alts: Ink, Misty Green, Elsinore, The Social Reckoning, All of a Sudden, The Adventures of Cliff Booth, Disclosure Day, Werwulf, Behemoth!)

Best Director

Christopher Nolan, The Odyssey Martin McDonagh, Wild Horse Nine Javier Ambrossi and Javier Calvo, La Bola Negra (The Black Ball) Alejandro G. Iñarritu, Digger Cristian Mungiu, Fjord

(alts: Paweł Pawlikowski, Fatherland, Christopher Miller and Phil Lord for Project Hail Mary, Denis Villeneuve, Dune: Part Three Steven Spielberg, Disclosure Day)

Best Actor

Tom Cruise, Digger Matt Damon, The Odyssey John Malkovich, Wild Horse Nine Ryan Gosling, Project Hail Mary Andrew Scott, Elsinore

(alts: Sebastian Stan, Fjord Brad Pitt, The Adventures of Cliff Booth, Pedro Pascal, Behemoth!, John Turturro The Only Living Pickpocket in New York, Jaafar Jackson, Michael)

Best Actress

Inde Navarrette, Obsession Julianne Moore, The Debut Rosalind Eleazar, Misty Green Sandra Hüller, Rose Juliette Binoche, Queen At Sea

(alts: Cynthia Erivo, Prima Facie Ruth Madeley, Being Heumann Renate Reinsve, Fjord Mikey Madison, The Social Reckoning, Sandra Hüller, Rose or Fatherland, Emily Blunt, Disclosure Day )

Best Supporting Actor

Paul Giamatti, The Debut John Goodman, Digger Steve Buscemi, Wild Horse Nine Sam Rockwell, Wild Horse Nine John Leguizamo, The Odyssey

(alts: Guitarricadelafuente, La Bola Negra Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Riz Ahmed, Digger, Willem Dafoe, Werwulf)

Best Supporting Actress

Mariana Di Girolamo, Wild Horse Nine Anne Hathaway, The Odyssey Penélope Cruz, La Bola Negra (The Black Ball) Olivia Colman, Elsinore Samantha Morton, The Odyssey

(alts: Sandra Hüller, Digger Tao Okamoto, All of a Sudden or Penélope Cruz, The Invite Sandra Hüller, Project Hail Mary, Samantha Morton, The Odyssey )

Best Original Screenplay

Wild Horse Nine Obsession Fjord The Debut Digger

(alts: Misty Green, Queen At Sea and Club Kid)

Best Adapted Screenplay

Project Hail Mary The Odyssey La Bola Negra (The Black Ball) The Invite Ink

(alts: The Social Reckoning, All of A Sudden, Dune: Part Three)

Best Casting

The Odyssey Digger Wild Horse Nine La Bola Negra (The Black Ball) Obsession

(alts: Being Heumann, The Social Reckoning and The Debut)

Best International Feature

La Bola Negra (The Black Ball) Fjord All of a Sudden Fatherland Rose

(Alternate: Coward and Minotaur)

Best Animated Feature

Wildwood Hoppers Forgotten Island Toy Story 5 Iron Boy

Best Documentary Feature

Once Upon a Time in Harlem American Doctor To Hold A Mountain One in a Million 14th

Best Cinematography

The Odyssey Digger Fatherland Dune: Part Three La Bola Negra (The Black Ball)

Best Editing

The Odyssey Wild Horse Nine La Bola Negra (The Black Ball) Project Hail Mary Digger

Best Production Design

The Odyssey Digger Project Hail Mary Dune: Part Three Werwulf

Best Costume Design

The Odyssey Werwulf Sense and Sensibility La Bola Negra (The Black Ball) Dune: Part Three

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Digger Werwulf The Odyssey Clayface Wicker

Best Visual Effects

Dune: Part Three Project Hail Mary The Odyssey Avengers: Doomsday Whalefall

Best Sound

The Odyssey Dune: Part Three Project Hail Mary La Bola Negra (The Black Ball) Disclosure Day

Best Score

The Odyssey La Bola Negra (The Black Ball) Wild Horse Nine Disclosure Day Project Hail Mary

Best Song

La Nieve from La Bola Negra (The Black Ball) I Knew It, I Knew You from Toy Story 5 How to Write a Song (Without You) from Power Ballad Untitled song from The Debut Diane Warren Track (not sure of which film but one will present itself as it always does, perhaps Somewhere We All Belong From The Crystal Planet)

As always,

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