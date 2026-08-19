Yesterday, final Emmy voting began, and it ends next Wednesday, the 26th, with the Emmy Awards taking place September 14th.

As an awards enthusiast, I love the Emmys like I love the Oscars, Globes, SAG, BAFTA, and all the others. However, my biggest complaint about them is that they can be extremely boring in their choices. When the Emmys like something, they throw trophy after trophy at it, year after year.

Then the conversation becomes whether those repeated wins are deserving or not, but that goes right down the path of being subjective. As Clint Eastwood’s character says in Best Picture winner Unforgiven, “Deserve’s got nothing to do with it.” If the Emmys latch on to you, make some space on your mantelpiece.

I suspect there will be a ton of repeat wins from last year, with lots of love for Hacks and The Pitt. Are they great shows? Are they deserving? Depends on who you ask. I love Hacks and Jean Smart, but does she need a fifth win? Emmy voters don’t care about those things like Oscar voters do. They like what they like, shamelessly it seems, and they don’t really care about spreading the wealth. I don’t necessarily fault them for that, but it does make for a bland and boring show.

In an effort to spice things up, not that any voters will see this, but on the random off chance that one does, here is what I would vote for and push to win Emmys this year!

(These are NOT my predictions. Those will come later.)

Jerm’s Emmy Voters Wish List

Comedy

Series: Shrinking

Actor: Steve Carell, Rooster

Actress: Lisa Kudrow, The Comeback

Supporting Actor: Harrison Ford, Shrinking

Supporting Actress: Jessica Williams, Shrinking

Drama

Series: The Gilded Age

Actor: Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Actress: Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age

Supporting Actor: Jack Lowden, Slow Horses

Supporting Actress: Karolina Wydra, Pluribus

Limited/Movie

Series: Beef

Movie: Remarkably Bright Creatures

Actor: Oscar Isaac, Beef

Actress: Carey Mulligan, Beef

Supporting Actor: David Harbour, DTF St. Louis

Supporting Actress: Linda Cardellini, DTF St. Louis

My choices are simply the people and shows I would love to see win, even if many of them are not my predictions. It is just hard to stop what we know is coming with Hacks and The Pitt, which are fine and worthy, just like I feel my choices would be. I just want there to be more excitement and surprise, and I already know there probably won’t be.

I must also mention one more complaint I have with the Emmys. I think it is extremely disrespectful, and downright shameful, that they have moved TV Movie and Limited/Movie Supporting Actor and Actress from the main show to the unaired Creative Arts Awards.

Horrible choice. All for less airtime? Or more cringey jokes? I don’t understand this level of disrespect. Did they not learn from the Oscars getting bashed for doing something similar? These performers deserve their moment, just like their fellow costars in Lead. I don’t see many people talking about this, but I hope they correct this decision in the future.

For my fellow TV watchers and Emmy predictors, what is your Emmy wish list?

Drop your list in the comments!

As always, be kind, be respectful, and of course….Let’s Talk Television!