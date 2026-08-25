It was announced on Instagram just today by her nephew. Dolly Parton has died.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dolly Parton (@dollyparton)

I was thinking the other day about what happens when people die. I guess I’ve seen so much ugliness and dehumanization everywhere that deaths have become almost inconsequential. Millions will celebrate when Trump dies, for instance. Very few in entertainment media would speak of me kindly when I die. It would be like “controversial blogger” if it happens at all. I know that even death is partisan. But eventually, my mind landed on Dolly Parton who was so beloved across the board that everyone, no matter their side, would mourn her death.

She had the voice of an angel. She was funny. She was brilliant. She was generous and she was so so talented.

From rags to riches:

And though it was made more famous by Whitney Houston, this song will always belong to Dolly. Rest in peace, sweet angel.