Kyle Buchanan is ready for his close-up and not a moment too soon. He’s much better suited to rise as a star than he was as an awards analyst, I think, but then again, analyzing the Oscars as they are now is a job any idiot can do. It’s not that hard because it’s so predictable and because it’s micromanaged by the pundits to an absurd degree. Buchanan was the first to anoint One Battle After Another as THE FRONTRUNNER last year and sure enough, the whole thing rolled out as planned. There is very little to surprise these days.

So Buchanan will be headed of to the “podcast lane,” and I expect he’ll do very well. Here is the press release:

August 24, 2026 – Following his departure from The New York Times, where he served as a pop culture writer and awards columnist, Kyle Buchanan will host THE KYLE BUCHANAN SHOW, a new video podcast about Hollywood launching in mid-October.

Released twice weekly, the show will feature two distinct formats. Every Tuesday is “The Panel,” with Buchanan joined by two to three rotating industry guests to break down the biggest stories in Hollywood. Every Friday is “The Profile,” a one-on-one conversation with a major star, bringing the incisive deep-dive profiles Buchanan is known for to a brand-new format.

“In a new media landscape overloaded with quick hits, nothing beats a real conversation,” said Buchanan, “In fact, I think audiences and talent are hungrier than ever for talk that goes deep. THE KYLE BUCHANAN SHOW will offer a genuine inside look at Hollywood, with a perspective that industry figures and fans can trust.”

Named Journalist of the Year by the National Arts & Entertainment Awards, Buchanan is one of Hollywood’s most closely followed voices, particularly during awards season, when his reporting and Oscar predictions are considered essential. During his tenure at The New York Times, Buchanan profiled dozens of Hollywood’s biggest names, including Michael B. Jordan, Jennifer Lawrence, Brad Pitt, Daniel Day-Lewis, Nicole Kidman, Channing Tatum, and Colman Domingo.

Buchanan is also the author of the best-selling book “Blood, Sweat & Chrome: The Wild and True Story of Mad Max: Fury Road,” an oral history based on more than 130 interviews that Entertainment Weekly called “no less jaw-dropping than the movie itself.” Before joining The New York Times in 2018, Buchanan was a senior editor at New York Magazine’s Vulture.

THE KYLE BUCHANAN SHOW will launch with Acast as its exclusive partner for advertising, brand partnerships, and distribution. Acast, the world’s largest independent podcast company, is home to some of the biggest shows in podcasting including GIGGLY SQUAD, THE COMMENT SECTION WITH DREW AFUALO, and THE LONELY ISLAND AND SETH MEYERS. The show will be available to watch and listen on Apple Podcasts, in both audio and video, as well as all other major podcast platforms.

I mean, the thing practically produces itself, right? Ad dollars will be flowing, awards will be had. Think: Amy Poehler or Zach Braff. Good for him. He’s well-suited for it.

No word yet on when or if the New York Times will get a new Oscar blogger or writer to cover the Oscar beat. No one has ever met or come anywhere near the greatness of David Carr, the Carpetbagger. RIP. The FYC money is too good to leave the stage empty so I expect someone will be plucked from inside the bubble and hired.