The new title is “The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth,” and the film will be dropping exclusively in IMAX starting November 25th. Here is the awesome teaser.

The mis-adventures of David Fincher and his muse Brad Pitt. I can’t wait. I WILL WAIT.

There has been lots of chatter around this movie by the interwebs, like reshoots and such. But no one makes movies like David Fincher and however he gets there, he gets there. His films are often ahead of their time because it takes people time to catch up to what he’s doing in every frame. We’re lucky to be living in a time when his film are coming in fresh and hot.