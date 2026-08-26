We have been on a long hiatus from my decades series that we’ve been going through since I started here at Awards Daily. Unfortunately, we are continuing that hiatus this week, but I promise we will get back to it soon!

I don’t know about you, but after this last year’s Oscar season, and with the prospect of seemingly another odd year for the Oscars, my feelings about film and awards have just had me feeling down. I haven’t felt like this before, and a few of you have expressed my exact sentiments in the comments lately, so I know I’m not entirely alone here.

So, I decided to turn my frown upside down and get myself out of this funk. I turned to classic cinema. I decided to rewatch some Oscar winners, revisit some films Oscar neglected, and boy, am I glad I did. They truly don’t make films like they used to.

I forgot how good The Sting was, with the brilliance of Paul Newman and Robert Redford. I forgot how beautiful Hitchcock’s films were, from the gorgeous costumes to the stunning cinematography. I forgot how truly great writers knew how to write crisp, witty dialogue for both men and women—and no one could deliver it quite like Bette Davis.

Some of these movies I rediscovered just revived me. Compared to so much of the output today, it all felt so refreshing, almost nourishing. I can’t recommend it enough: dive into some classic films and rekindle your love for cinema.

I really wish I could see a Hitchcock film on the big screen. It would be incredible. I would love to see Grace Kelly WOW on screen. Is there anyone who could ever compare to her? She was the epitome of her name: grace. Long gone are the days when we had that kind of cinema magic.

Yes, there are still great movies being made, and there will be more. Yes, we still have beautiful stars who pop on screen. Yes, there are still great writers and directors. It just feels like some days, or even some years, there aren’t. But really, that isn’t altogether true. Things come and go. It all ebbs and flows, and sooner or later, we find those gems that remind us just how great cinema can truly be.

We are a little over a week away from the festivals starting, and maybe, just maybe, something that isn’t on anyone’s radar will rise to the top and sustain me through the end of the year. There are still lots of films left to see, and I refuse to believe that the “race” is over just because people think it is. I will not lose hope!

One thing I know for sure: if all else fails, and this remains one of those off years, I know what to do now—Return to the classics, because they have stood the test of time.

In honor of my little side quest of rediscovery, I decided to give you a fun little mini-assignment that I hope you’ll join me in: Rank your top 10 favorite Alfred Hitchcock films!

Jerm’s Top 10 Alfred Hitchcock Films

Vertigo Psycho Rebecca Strangers on a Train Shadow of a Doubt Suspicion To Catch a Thief The Birds North by Northwest Rear Window

I still have a few Hitchcock films on my watchlist that may shake up my current standings: Spellbound, Notorious, and Dial M for Murder.

Do I have any major Hitchcock oversights here? My top three are locked in as my all-time favorites. The rest are pretty fluid, depending on the day, a rewatch, or simply my mood!

What are your top 10 Hitchcock films? Drop them in the comments below!

As usual, be kind, be respectful, and of course…Let’s Talk Cinema!