The trailer looks great, even if the blurbs offered up leave something to be desired. Ahem. The question is whether or not the hive mind on the Left is prepared to confront who and what they’ve become. I do not believe they’re there yet but let’s see whether art can pry open a crack in the surface.

“From two⁠-⁠time Palme d’Or winner Cristian Mungiu, a Norwegian woman and her devout Romanian husband relocate with their five children to a remote, close⁠-⁠knit, coastal town. Their teenage children form a fast bond with a neighboring family as unease begins to simmer around their rigid beliefs. When allegations of abuse emerge, they are forced to confront a system of judgment that blurs the line between concern and prejudice.”

It’s the only movie I’m really looking forward to seeing besides The Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth.