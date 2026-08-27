I love a nimble-minded person and those who are willing to dive into the deep end. Here is M. Night Shyamalan venturing onto YouTube to talk to all of us, the people. That is the beauty of YouTube. Its accessibility, the ease of creating content, and the full-spectrum opportunity for creativity. It’s impossible not to notice how YouTube has changed Hollywood of late, especially in the horror genre. I think it’s a neat idea.
M. Night Shyamalan Starts a Youtube Channel
I love a nimble-minded person and those who are willing to dive into the deep end. Here is M. Night...