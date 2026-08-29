Tom Cruise will star alongside Anne Hathaway for what is sure to be a massive blockbuster – Days of Thunder 2028.

2028 is so far away, but I know this thing will deliver. At least, what we want from it – fun, action, romance. Big stars. Not complicated. I know people want original stories but people also want fun. Fun at the movies is few and far between.

We don’t get corkscrew curled Nicole Kidman, but we do get Anne Hathaway.

Tom Cruise will return as NASCAR driver Cole Trickle and will be joined by Anne Hathaway who is set to play a team owner and engineer in the upcoming follow-up to the groundbreaking 1990 film that revolutionized cinema. Cruise will star and produce alongside Jerry Bruckheimer and Tommy Harper. Jonathan Levine is set to direct from a script by Will Staples.

DAYS OF THUNDER WILL BE FILMED FOR IMAX

DAYS OF THUNDER IS ONLY IN THEATRES, INCLUDING DOLBY CINEMA, 4DX, PREMIUM LARGE FORMATS, AND IMAX ON JUNE 2, 2028!