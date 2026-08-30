I know it’s “adjusted for inflation,” but it’s still rather shocking that, according to Box Office Mojo, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is breathing down the neck of the number one film, The Force Awakens and will overtake it by next week.

And that’s nothing compared to international, where Spidey has crushed The Force Awakens:

In terms of All-time adjusted for inflation, Spider-Man will sit right alongside Titanic and The Ten Commandments with around 135 million tickets sold; maybe it will go higher than that. That’s just domestic. I don’t think it will get to 202 million tickets sold, which is why Gone With the Wind is still number one.

But…

It’s quite astonishing, and you bet Hollywood is paying attention. It probably won’t get a Best Picture nomination, though it might make the PGA. The problem is that you need hundreds of people to name it as number one to get in for Best Picture, and that’s not happening.

Either way, this is a hell of an achievement. It’s the combination of giving the people what they want and good word of mouth. It’s the kind of thing Hollywood used to deliver, but, obviously, audiences are desperate for a good time more than ever. Bravo to all involved.

Both Zendaya and Tom Holland are now in two of the highest-grossing films of the year, along with The Odyssey, which is also making more money than Oppenheimer and The Dark Knight.