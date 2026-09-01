You have to hand it to Los Javis, they are ridiculously talented. Netflix does have a strong contender on its hands here, and hopefully everyone scrubbed their Twitter timelines, and there is no Brazilian film in competition. La Bola Negra would probably hit harder if we weren’t inundated with Queer movies now. It’s harder to stand out as a groundbreaking work on the subject matter alone, considering how many movies now explore various aspects of Queer life. In a different time, it would tear through — but now, it is a big swoon because of its beauty, less so for its subject matter, which hardly counts as controversial these days.

Inventive, strange, sexy, moody. It has it all.

LA BOLA NEGRA tells the story of three generations of men whose lives are intimately connected through desire, pain, and love. Starring Spanish music sensation Guitarricadelafuente, Miguel Bernardeau, Carlos González, Milo Quifes, Lola Dueñas, Julio Torres, Penélope Cruz and Glenn Close.

From Cannes-winning directors Javier Calvo and Javier Ambrossi (“Los Javis”). In theaters October 16.

I got my first paid email from David Poland for this movie so it appears Netflix is already rolling out the dough (not for this site, of course). And they know how to do Oscar campaigns, that’s for sure. I would mark this down for most of the top nominations and it will give The Odyssey some heat in some of these categories – cinematography (also Dune Three), costumes, etc.

We’re long past the time when “foreign language” films can’t crack the top categories. They routinely do as the Academy becomes more international, not less. That will also help when they make the jump to YouTube where it will become a worldwide event, even more so than it is now.

Look at them, so full of style. GAH. This was two years ago.

So it’s fair to say La Bola Negra will be a work of art.