Apple-TV has launched a first look at the film Being Heumann, adapted and directed by Oscar winner Sian Hader (CODA). Starring Ruth Madeley, who is herself disabled. That means no one will get canceled, although one never knows.

Being Heumann will get its World Premiere at TIFF, which right away means there is a high chance it wins the audience award, simply because supporting the film is supporting the heroic efforts by the real-life Judy Heumann, who, I imagine, will appear on the red carpet at events.

Heumann was and remains a trailblazer for people with disabilities, fighting for equal rights and eventually helping enact the Americans with Disabilities Act. It will have to be terrible not to get in the Oscar race.

Judy didn’t wait for change. She fought to make it happen. Being Heumann is in select theaters November 6. Streaming November 13 on Apple TV. https://apple.co/_BeingHuemann