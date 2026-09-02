I don’t care what anyone has to say about this, it looks AMAZING. Harry Potter will always be a love of mine, and Hogwarts will always be a home for me. Having gone through the books several times, and watched the films countless times as well, this can exist and be just as special. I have long been irritated at how much the films leave out! The books are far superior to the films, as most books are.

This new series is for the fans of the books, who know what is missing from the films, and know what makes the Wizarding World incredibly amazing. Now a whole new generation gets to experience this world that forever holds a special place in my heart.

Haters will cry that this is unnecessary, that the films are already great, they will boycott because of JK Rowling….to that I say, kick rocks.

Christmas Day can’t come soon enough, what a special gift this will be!