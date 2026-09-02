Tomorrow, the Telluride Film Festival will announce its lineup. As per the usual, Michael Patterson has written his final predictions. We’ll see how right on he is.

Scott Kernen will attend the fest and report back on the activities, screenings, Oscar best bets, etc. If this is it, it looks like a pretty good lineup, with strong contenders for acting categories, like Elsinore, Bucking Fastard, The Debut, etc.

The standout for me is Fjord, which already won the Palme d’Or at Cannes and is among the few films ever made — literally ever — that attempt to scratch beneath the surface of what is really happening right now.

Here is Michael’s list.

AND HERE’S THE FINAL PREDICITION

1) Elsinore 2) The Debut 3) Ink 4) Club Kid 5) Bucking Fastard 6) Wild Horse Nine 7) Fatherland 8) La Bola Negra (The Black Ball) 9) A Long Winter 10) Everest: The Other Side 11) Minotaur 12) Fjord 13) Tender Loving Care 14) Gentle Monster 15) Rose 16) The Man I Love 17)The Alpha Gang 18) My Undesirable Friends Part II 19) Rehearsal for a Revolution 20) The Only Living Pickpocket in New York 21) Tenzing 22) The Idiots 23) The Liberation 24) Making Marie Antoinette 25) One More Time Other possibilities: Ancient History The Basics of Philosophy Burgundy Diamond Primetime Sense and Sensibility The Story of Documentary Film The Unknown Yellow Letters

I’ll post the announced schedule tomorrow morning when it’s released.