Tomorrow, the Telluride Film Festival will announce its lineup. As per the usual, Michael Patterson has written his final predictions. We’ll see how right on he is.
Scott Kernen will attend the fest and report back on the activities, screenings, Oscar best bets, etc. If this is it, it looks like a pretty good lineup, with strong contenders for acting categories, like Elsinore, Bucking Fastard, The Debut, etc.
The standout for me is Fjord, which already won the Palme d’Or at Cannes and is among the few films ever made — literally ever — that attempt to scratch beneath the surface of what is really happening right now.
Here is Michael’s list.
AND HERE’S THE FINAL PREDICITION
1) Elsinore
2) The Debut
3) Ink
4) Club Kid
5) Bucking Fastard
6) Wild Horse Nine
7) Fatherland
8) La Bola Negra (The Black Ball)
9) A Long Winter
10) Everest: The Other Side
11) Minotaur
12) Fjord
13) Tender Loving Care
14) Gentle Monster
15) Rose
16) The Man I Love
17)The Alpha Gang
18) My Undesirable Friends Part II
19) Rehearsal for a Revolution
20) The Only Living Pickpocket in New York
21) Tenzing
22) The Idiots
23) The Liberation
24) Making Marie Antoinette
25) One More Time
Other possibilities:
Ancient History
The Basics of Philosophy
Burgundy
Diamond
Primetime
Sense and Sensibility
The Story of Documentary Film
The Unknown
Yellow Letters
I’ll post the announced schedule tomorrow morning when it’s released.