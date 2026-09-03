Sasha Stone, Scott Kernen, Jeremy Jentzen talk about Mark Ruffalo and the lies Hollywood tells itself about censorship and freedom of speech. We also talk Telluride! Scott is leaving on a jet plane and will be covering the festival every day. We go through the lineup and talk the Oscars from here.
Oscar Podcast: Ep. 96: Hollywood’s Free Speech Hypocrisy, The Telluride Film Festival Begins!
Sasha Stone, Scott Kernen, Jeremy Jentzen talk about Mark Ruffalo and the lies Hollywood tells itself about censorship and freedom...