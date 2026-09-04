This piece is more of an introductory note to this Telluride diary. Akin to last year, I intend on covering the festival from Thursday until Sunday, with a piece covering everything that I have seen and experienced releasing on Tuesday (or Monday if I can put it together in time. For now, it’s best to really preview what’s to come.

A Lineup and an Experience That Always Delivers

What makes the Telluride Film Festival so memorable and “magical” to an extent is just how intimate it all feels. It’s a town that is enamored with filmmaking, the art of the medium, and offers an escape from whatever issues we have outside of it. It takes a lot to get here, but it all works out in the end. It’s an experience that feels surreal whenever one is involved in the fest, from the patron brunch (which I will attend) to the films themselves. It’s incredible all around.

Tomorrow I hope to catch the Patron screening (I have no idea what it will be), followed by Danny Boyle’s Ink, and then Simon Stone’s Elsinore, two films that will truly be major points of discussion of the festival. I’ll be sure to report back.

Below are some pictures I have documenting the fest so far.

As always,

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